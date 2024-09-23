Ravindra’s bid to pull off “something pretty special” ended in the second over of the fifth morning, dismissed for 92 after adding only a single to his overnight score.

But with teammates falling around him while playing offshore for the first time since his debut in 2021, the 24-year-old had already proven his abilities facing a red ball extended beyond the familiar pitches of home.

“He kept us in the hunt with that chase and it was a great knock in those conditions,” Southee said. “It’s obviously not easy to bat when the ball’s spinning and doing all sorts, and for a young guy who hasn’t got a lot of experience in this part of the world to go out and get 90-odd, it kept us in the match and it’s a great sign for him.”

It was a similar story for O’Rourke who, like Ravindra did while making 240 last summer, announced his test presence against an understrength South Africa at home.

The seamer’s nine-wicket debut haul was a record by a New Zealander yet his second act was much more impressive, claiming eight scalps in a match that saw 29 of the other available 32 fall to spin.

Will O’Rourke was the standout seamer in Galle. Photo / Sri Lanka Cricket

“He’s got the skills to have a very successful career at this level,” Southee said of the 23-year-old. “For him to come here in his first outing in the subcontinent and walk away with a very impressive eight wickets for the match is nothing short of special.

“We know he’s got the tools in New Zealand, but to see him over here and doing well is very promising. He’s got a great head on his shoulders, he’s a big guy and he’s very skilful, so there’s a lot to like about Will O’Rourke.”

There was less to like when assessing the rest of the tourists. While half-centuries for Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell set up the first innings, Southee pinpointed the subsequent 5-13 collapse as the key passage in the match.

Devon Conway failed to contribute in either innings, extending a run of futility dating to last year’s ODI World Cup, while Tom Blundell made two starts but was unable to break out of his own lengthy slump.

Mitchell Santner was unlucky to collect only one wicket but, adding four runs with the bat, would be fortunate to retain his place with Michael Bracewell also on tour. And given the second test is on the same spin-friendly ground, Southee will face selection pressure from Matt Henry.

The Cantabrian was New Zealand’s best bowler last summer, while Southee earned 10 wickets in six tests. The skipper chimed in with one from 30 overs against Sri Lanka and, turning 36 during the England series, his future role in leading a couple of bright young stars is unclear.