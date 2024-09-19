Latham (70) outshone even Williamson (55) in that regard, putting together his most impressive test innings in 18 months.

Sri Lanka turned to spin after four overs but the opener relished that test. Latham played the ball late, used his footwork without taking risks, and premeditated his sweep to paddle for singles and easily rotate the strike.

That shot also became his best weapon when the bowlers erred in length, clipping five of his six fours behind square to quickly compile while the surface could still be trusted.

Latham’s success shouldn’t have surprised: he now averages 69 against Sri Lanka, while his last trip to the country ended in a match-winning 154 in Colombo. But it did follow a relatively fallow period when last wearing the whites, struggling alongside Devon Conway to lay the type of platform once expected of the pair.

Their 63-run stand to begin in Galle was the first time Latham and Conway had surpassed 50 since Sri Lanka toured at the start of 2023. But only the former was able to further bat his away into form.

Conway, conversely, looked scratchy while creeping to 17 off 59. That scoring rate was the exception among the tourists’ top order but his lack of fluidity would almost qualify as a rule. Conway has now raised his bat only once in his last 26 innings across formats.

After his stay ended when playing around a straightening delivery from Ramesh Mendis, Williamson joined Latham to confirm no demons had yet appeared in the pitch.

The pair also reiterated why they are regarded as the Black Caps’ best at playing spin, applying pressure to a couple of bowlers accustomed to having their way at this venue.

Mendis pulled level in third for wickets taken at Galle — Conway was his 57th victim, trailing only Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, the tourists’ short-term spin-bowling coach.

Prabath Jayasuriya, meanwhile, has also notched his half-century while managing a better strike rate than any of the aforementioned trio. But his sole wicket for the day came from the sole chance offered by Latham, the sweep cruelly proving his undoing as he top-edged the left-armer right before tea.

It had otherwise been an exemplary session for New Zealand, compiling at four runs an over to prompt among the hosts many discussions and even more bowling changes.

Mendis was leaking runs and Jayasuriya offered easy outlets, sending down his first 23 overs without a maiden. The ease of scoring was exemplified by Williamson, eschewing his customary steady start as he compiled his first 36 runs from as many balls.

The former captain had managed only 14 runs in his previous four innings in Galle but batted exactly to his career average before being undone by Dhananjaya de Silva.

The Sri Lankan captain then bamboozled Rachin Ravindra, shouldering arms and watching in horror as a straight one struck his off stump, but Daryl Mitchell (41no) ended the day by following in the assured example of his teammates.











