New Zealand were defeated convincingly on each of their previous four visits to Galle, the last a six-wicket loss in their most recent test tour to Sri Lanka in 2019. Ajaz Patel claimed a five-wicket bag in the first innings while a pace attack of Tim Southee and Trent Boult shared four across the match.

Five years later, Patel was almost held wicketless on day one while O’Rourke with 3-54 was by far the most effective touring bowler.

The Cantabrian began the morning by receiving only his third cap, preferred to Matt Henry in support of his skipper.

Henry was the Black Caps’ top performer during the home summer but O’Rourke’s point of difference was clear when bursting onto the test scene against South Africa at Seddon Park, where his extra bounce brought a record haul.

After returning a match figures of 9-93 – a new best mark by a New Zealander on debut – O’Rourke’s second test was rather less successful.

A hamstring forced him from the bowling crease against Australia at the Basin Reserve, and just when the Black Caps had seemed blessed with another towering paceman, the comparisons to Kyle Jamieson became a little more painful to consider.

But with New Zealand playing their first test since that 2-0 series defeat by their neighbours in March, O’Rourke should be one of the team’s key figures for the remainder of the year.

It took the 1.97m quick only two overs to spark that possibility, needing only two deliveries to dismiss 95-test opener Dimuth Karunaratne. Both were short but the second teasingly seamed away, the batter able only to edge through to Tom Blundell.

Rarely for Galle International Stadium, the conditions were aiding the seamers’ early efforts, with an evident green covering on what proved a good surface.

But it was still an undoubted bat-first pitch and O’Rourke belied his inexperience by finding movement and executing plans. The right-armer also produced more pace than he had at home, breaching 145km/h while keeping his average speed in the high 130s.

Bowling with apparent instruction to attack, O’Rourke did leak runs as Sri Lanka started fast, but the approach paid off when he set up Pathum Nissanka with the short ball before crashing an inswinging yorker into the opener’s off stump.

Angelo Mathews was O’Rourke’s next victim – twice. First the veteran was rapped on the gloves by a short ball that nipped back, continuing for a time before retiring hurt in clear pain.

Then, after Mathews had come back to the crease in the middle session, O’Rourke was reintroduced just before tea and induced another edge behind.

Unfortunately for the Black Caps, no other bowler was similarly incisive. Glenn Phillips, in increasingly common style, was the best of the spinners, unleashing prodigious turn to remove Dhananjaya de Silva and enjoying a slice of luck to add Kusal Mendis (50).

That looked like being the sole wicket in the third session, as Kamindu threatened to undo O’Rourke’s good work. But having too often missed his length earlier in the day, Patel ripped one out of the footmarks and the centurion gloved to slip on the stroke of stumps.

Kamindu, who bowls spin with both arms, appears set to be a prominent figure for the next fortnight. The Black Caps will hope the same proves true for O’Rourke.