Live updates of the first Test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka from Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka.





Rangana Herath plots former side’s downfall

If the Black Caps are to have any hope of reaching a second World Test Championship final, the outcome of the next five matches in Asia will have a huge say.

And in unfamiliar conditions where spin is going to dominate, the Black Caps have been astute in securing the services of Sri Lankan great Rangana Herath to help their cause.

After a career spent largely stuck behind Muttiah Muralitharan - test cricket’s all-time leading wicket-taker - Herath still managed to carve out his own legacy as a great of the game.

In 93 tests, the now 46-year-old took 433 wickets at an average of just over 28. Those numbers leave Herath 12th on test cricket’s list of wicket-takers, and the most prolific left-arm spinner.

Having been retired since 2018, Herath has turned his hand to coaching, and is now tasked with guiding the Black Caps’ slow bowlers for tests against his former side, and India.

In fact, given the conditions the Black Caps will face in Asia, no fewer than five spinners have been picked in the squad for the coming tests.

Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner will lead the bowlers as specialists, while Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell have been picked as all-rounders.

And given Phillips and Ravindra’s roles in the Black Caps’ batting unit, it’s not out of the question that the playing XI for the first test in Galle contains at least four spinners.

Rangana Herath has found memories in Galle. Photo / Getty Images

Having had the first test of the tour against Afghanistan in Greater Noida washed out last week, any work Herath has done with the Black Caps has been in the nets.

But with the first test against Sri Lanka starting at Galle on Wednesday, Herath already likes what he’s seen from the Kiwi tweakers.

“In terms of the spin bowling unit, what I’ve seen from them, they’re very experienced guys,” said Herath.

“Especially Ajaz, Mitchell Santner, Bracewell and GP (Phillips). From what I’ve seen from them, they have understanding of their roles and what needs to be done on these kinds of surfaces.

“We are looking forward to a very good test match.”

Herath’s influence at Galle will be needed. The Black Caps are yet to win a test at the venue, while Herath himself took over 100 wickets at the ground.

These tests come at a crucial time for the Black Caps. Halfway through this World Test Championship cycle, the Black Caps are third on the table, with three wins and three losses.

And with final placings being determined by percentage of points won, any New Zealand success in the subcontinent will go a long way to returning to the showpiece event of the longest format.

In particular, three tests against India - currently top of the standings with 68.52% of points won - will have a huge say.

India’s path to the final is hardly set in stone, though, with five tests against Australia to have a decisive say in whether or not they’ll play for the trophy in mid-2025.

After returning from Asia, the Black Caps conclude their cycle with three tests against Brendon McCullum’s England, at home in November.

“We’re obviously in a really strong position,” said Phillips. “Coming over to Sri Lanka is going to be a really tough place to win.

“But for us, we’ve got the skill set and the boys to be able to do it.

“That’s going to put us in good stead going forward, leading to the World Test Championship final.”











