Past success is indicative of future performance and spin will be decisive in this series. If New Zealand intend to keep pace in the world test championship, their slow bowlers must outfox the opponents’ in their own conditions.

Which is why Ravindra has been busy at both ends of the nets this month, with the abandoned test against Afghanistan denying match practice but offering a chance to further his spinning education.

“Whenever you get opportunities to play in foreign conditions and acclimatise to those conditions, it helps,” Ravindra said. “Even though it’s only been dribs and drabs over the last few days, we’ve definitely made use of what we can and the facilities have been great.

“We’ve got players who have had experience in these conditions and who are world-class players. Working with the spinners, being able to bowl in tandem with [Mitchell Santner] and [Ajaz Patel] and learn from Rangana - a guy who’s taken 400-odd test wickets - I’m just trying to pick their brains as much as I can.”

Rachin Ravindra has been working with Mitchell Santner on tour. Photo / Photosport

Ravindra would be particularly keen to learn from that experienced trio about subcontinent pitches.

The 24-year-old has bowled rarely with a red ball in Asia, claiming three wickets in 33 overs during his maiden test series against India in 2021. To this point, in fairness, he’s bowled infrequently anywhere in the world, taking 10 test wickets in 120 overs.

Both numbers will rise in Galle, where his left-arm orthodox will be boosted by a fellow exponent in Herath - and especially valuable coming from No 4 in the batting order.

Ravindra and Patel are certain selections, while the Black Caps will likely play two seamers and pick two of the squad’s three spinning allrounders - Santner, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell.

A tweaking trio was insufficient when New Zealand last visited Galle, losing by six wickets in 2019. Patel snared a five-wicket bag while Will Somerville earned four in the match, while Santner was wicketless in 24 overs.

Suggesting the need for greater numbers, Kane Williamson bowled himself for three overs in the second innings, with only nine more having followed in the years since.

But Tim Southee should boast greater flexibility - and Ravindra should be on his captain’s good side after the pair enjoyed a dominant reign in hallway cricket while waiting in vain for action against Afghanistan.

“It’s certainly disappointing whenever the rain falls, but as mates and teammates we always find ways to keep ourselves busy,” Ravindra said. “There was a bit of a hallway cricket test series going on – me and the skipper versus Tommy Blundell and Dev Conway.

“I think we came away victorious 6-1 in the series and each was five matches, so it did get quite competitive. We’re competitive people, we were going at each other a little too much, but it was nice to get the juices flowing.”