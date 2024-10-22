That initial Auckland visit last year was the beginning of a massive season. He reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open – only his second Grand Slam – then blasted his way to the last four at the US Open, only stopped by Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, as he rode a huge wave of patriotic support at Flushing Meadows. There was more – as he reached the quarterfinals at the Shanghai Masters (beating Jannik Sinner on the way) before securing his first ATP title in Japan, which took him to world No 15.

This year has been more about consolidation. There haven’t been the deep major runs but he has been more consistent. He made the last four in Dallas and Washington, the quarterfinals at the 1000-level tournament in Cincinnati and lifted the trophy in Houston.

Ben Shelton returns with the hopes of improving on his semifinal appearance at this year's ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

He had been comfortably inside the top-20 for more than a year, before dropping to No 23 after failing to defend some points in Tokyo and Shanghai.

“I had a really fast start to my career and maybe some of success I wasn’t quite ready for,” said the American. “This year I have established myself as a consistent player on tour – someone who is competing and winning matches week-in and week-out.

“Now I want to focus on making that next step in competing for titles more weeks than I am right now. I have put in a lot of good work over the past 12 to 18 months. I am not looking for a quick fix or instant gratification but I think my work over time will pay off. I have big aspirations in this sport.”

Despite his rise – and new-found fame – Shelton has maintained the coaching arrangement with his father, Bryan, which started when he was playing college tennis at the University of Florida in 2020.

“My relationship with my dad is very special because we know each other so well and trust each other a lot. We have the same goals; the same mentality and we are both competitors who really want to win,” said Shelton. “I trust him with my game and directing me in the right way and he trusts that I am going to be able to do the things he is trying to get me to do.”

Though there are still more names to be confirmed, Shelton will be an early favourite for the Auckland title, where the surface – and the atmosphere – suits his game.

“Ben is one of the game’s most exciting young players,” said ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. “He is big, very athletic and exciting – part of the new breed of young players energising the game.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.