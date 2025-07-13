Before Sunday’s victory, he had lost five consecutive times against Alcaraz, including the final of the Italian Open in the first tournament he played after returning from a three-month doping ban.

But this time he turned the tables in impressive fashion.

Both players were solid on serve until the fifth game, when Alcaraz sprayed a forehand long to hand Sinner the first break of the match.

But the Spaniard levelled at 4-4 to the delight of the Centre Court crowd, which included Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Sinner double-faulted to hand Alcaraz a second set point.

The Italian laced a searing forehand down the line but Alcaraz produced a magical backhand winner, pointing his finger to his ear as the crowd rose to their feet.

Sinner, still wearing a protective white sleeve after his nasty fall in his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, broke in the first game of the second set and led 3-1 after play was briefly halted by a flying cork.

Sinner shook his racket after winning the first point as he served for the set and was rewarded with cheers before levelling the match with a whipped forehand.

The third set was a tense affair that went with serve until the ninth game when Sinner broke as Alcaraz slipped over on the baseline and he went 2-1 up.

The momentum was now all with Sinner and he broke again in the third game of the fourth set to take the match by the scruff of the neck.

The chance was always there that Alcaraz would produce the magic he found at Roland Garros but Sinner stayed ice-cool.

The Spaniard had two break points to hit back in the eighth game but Sinner shut the door impressively.

Sinner stepped up to serve for the championship amid a cacophony of noise, staying focused to seal the deal on his second championship point.

The Italian cruised through the first three rounds at Wimbledon, losing just 17 games – equalling an Open era record set in 1972.

But he got lucky in the fourth round against inspired Bulgarian 19th seed Dimitrov, who was leading by two sets when he suffered an injury that forced him to quit.

Sinner got back into the groove against 10th seed Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals before demolishing seven-time champion Djokovic in the last four.

Alcaraz had been aiming to become just the fifth man in the Open era to win three consecutive Wimbledons after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Federer and Djokovic.

