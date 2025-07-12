Advertisement
Home / Sport / Tennis

Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek destroys Amanda Anisimova to win final

Iga Swiatek holds the Venus Rosewater Dish after winning the ladies' singles final at Wimbledon. Photo / AFP

Iga Swiatek demolished Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the most one-sided women’s Wimbledon final for 114 years to win her sixth Grand Slam title.

The Polish eighth seed was in charge from the first point and wrapped up victory in just 57 minutes in a brutal display of precision hitting

