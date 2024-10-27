Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks get Jordie Barrett boost before European leg of northern tour, Scott Robertson confirms

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The All Blacks have defeated Japan 64-19. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks have been given mixed news on the injury front, but will be boosted by the presence of Jordie Barrett as they travel to London to face England.

Barrett, 27, has missed the All Blacks’ last two test wins over Australia and Japan respectively, after suffering a knee injury in Sydney last month. The influential midfielder was ruled out for up to six weeks after the injury to his medial collateral ligament.

And while the prognosis was initially hopeful of a return to play for Saturday’s 64-19 win over Japan in Yokohama, Barrett wasn’t risked as the All Blacks coaches rotated their side.

Instead, Barrett was among the core of players sent to Europe in advance, in order to prepare for a block of four tests in four weeks against England, Ireland, France, and Italy to end 2024.

But although he will need to find match fitness for the All Blacks somewhere, coach Scott Robertson confirmed Barrett is available to face England at Twickenham next week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“He’s been training really well with us,” said Robertson. “[He’s] training at a high level, good intensity, he’s kicking the ball well.

“He’s available for selection. He gives you depth to the squad, and a lot of experience.”

However, the All Blacks will also continue to be without the loose forward trio of Luke Jacobson, Ethan Blackadder, and Dalton Papali’i - all of whom missed the trip to Japan through injury.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Robertson confirmed that Jacobson’s season is over, after fracturing his thumb playing for Waikato in the NPC. Blackadder (calf) and Papali’i (hamstring) will be given more time to prove their fitness, before potentially joining the squad later in the tour.

That means loose forward Peter Lakai, who debuted in the win over Japan, and lock Josh Lord will remain with the All Blacks.

“We’re good, we’re a clean bill [of health],” he confirmed.

“Luke Jacobson won’t be joining us with his thumb, he’s had an operation on it.

“The other two are pushing at the moment to see if they’ll be available post-Ireland. Dalton and Ethan are looking on track to be available for either Ireland or France.

“We’ll keep Lordy, he’ll stay with us until we make a call on the other two loose forwards.”

Uncapped Crusaders loose forward Christian Lio-Willie also moves up after being named in Clayton McMillan’s All Blacks XV, Robertson confirmed to Newstalk ZB.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.


Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks