The All Blacks have been given mixed news on the injury front, but will be boosted by the presence of Jordie Barrett as they travel to London to face England.

Barrett, 27, has missed the All Blacks’ last two test wins over Australia and Japan respectively, after suffering a knee injury in Sydney last month. The influential midfielder was ruled out for up to six weeks after the injury to his medial collateral ligament.

And while the prognosis was initially hopeful of a return to play for Saturday’s 64-19 win over Japan in Yokohama, Barrett wasn’t risked as the All Blacks coaches rotated their side.

Instead, Barrett was among the core of players sent to Europe in advance, in order to prepare for a block of four tests in four weeks against England, Ireland, France, and Italy to end 2024.

But although he will need to find match fitness for the All Blacks somewhere, coach Scott Robertson confirmed Barrett is available to face England at Twickenham next week.