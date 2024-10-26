Weirdly got few opportunities with the ball in hand, despite the frenetic nature of the match. Was pushing hard at an outside-in defence that could go spectacularly wrong in London, Dublin or Paris.

13. Billy Proctor - 7/10

Another with early butter fingers while trying to force a pass, but was mostly sharp and accurate – as evidenced by smart whip pass that made Samipeni Finau’s try look straightforward. Rewarded with a try after sweet execution of run, pass and support with Reece. Clever turnover and long hoof set the scene for Sam Cane’s try. Skinned in 67th minute, but he’ll feel he’s earned a starting jersey against one of the big three in November.

Billy Proctor makes a break against Japan. Photo / Photosport

12. Anton Lienert-Brown - 6/10

When Japan made early progress it was often through confusion in the ABs midfield, but the veteran steered attack sweetly throughout.

11. Mark Tele’a - 6/10

Strong finish for the on-brand try that put the All Blacks back on track. Was involved plenty throughout the match, and though badly skinned once late in the second half he was a bustling hard-to-haul-down presence with the ball in hand.

10. Damian McKenzie - 4/10

Eddie Jones-coached Japan seemed to have read the playbook on the little inside balls and darting runs the ABs No 10 would employ. His magic is great, but he still struggles to control a game, despite running behind a dominant pack. The more the game broke down, the more unsettled he seemed.

9. Cam Roigard - 6/10

Big moment for the anointed No 9 to get some game time in black jersey. He was scratchy in parts. Bagged a try to bring double Asian-continent joy for Kiwis, at pretty much the exact moment Mitchell Santner got the wicket of Shubman Gill over in Pune.





8. Wallace Sititi - 8/10

Punchy surprise star of the early Razor draft finally gets a run in his preferred No 8 jersey. His beast-mode strength and fancy footwork means initial break is always on, but sometimes got isolated or forced things with an over-egged pass.

Wallace Sititi lines up Japanese defenders. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane 6/10

A try for the former skipper in a 51-minute run that will have left a bit in the tank for Twickenham.

Samipeni Finau - 6/10

Will face bigger physical challenges in the weeks ahead. Bagged a try resulting from good build-up work, but mostly used his minutes as an extended tackling workout.

Patrick Tuipolotu - 7/10

Skipper for the day Lomued his way over to score after clutching an awkward pass and snotting four defenders. Japanese lineout and restarts were messy, but they challenged him in the air plenty and he was up for it.

Patrick Tuipulotu on his way to scoring a well-deserved try against Japan. Photo / Photosport

Sam Darry - 5/10

Defensive toil and breakdown grunt. The Blues man’s key role in ABs lineouts seems to be lifting. Found few chances to connect in the free-passing mayhem.

Pasilio Tosi - 5/10

All Blacks’ monster front row could get no advantage in scrums, but got plenty of opportunity to earn their post-match sake with breakdown work and cannoning into tryline pile ups.

Asafo Aumua - 6/10

Caught out of place in the opening Japanese try. Lots of direct running after that.

Tamaiti Williams - 7/10

Big bopper dotted down and shows useful spatial awareness with handling and offloads. Couldn’t make scrummaging gains against what will be the least intimidating front row he’ll face over the next month.

RESERVES

George Bell - 6

Ofa Tu’ungafasi - 7

Fletcher Newell - 6

Josh Lord - 6

Peter Lakai - 6

TJ Perenara - 6

David Havili - 6

Ruben Love - 7