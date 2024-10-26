Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks vs Japan: How Scott Robertson’s men performed in first tour match

Winston Aldworth
By
Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Ruben Love and All Blacks teammates celebrate scoring against Japan. Photo / Photosport

Ruben Love and All Blacks teammates celebrate scoring against Japan. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

How the All Blacks rated in their 64-19 victory over Japan.

15. Stephen Perofeta - 6/10

Clumsy spill on an early half break when slammed while trying to free up the ball. Chimed in plentifully in first-half rout.

14. Sevu Reece - 6/10

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Weirdly got few opportunities

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks