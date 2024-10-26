Veteran loose forward Brad Shields led from the front at crucial times for Wellington but replacement first five-eighth Callum Harkin proved the match-winner by striking a long-range 93rd-minute penalty after a huge scrum to break the deadlock.

From there, Wellington desperately clung on to their three-point lead.

Bay of Plenty, playing in their maiden final and seeking their first top-flight title in 45 years, since the inaugural NPC season in 1976, were left devastated after pushing Wellington to the brink.

While Wellington topped the regular season with two defeats, reached the final the hard way by coming through Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury in their playoff matches.

The Steamers, and their hearty group of travelling supporters, can be proud of an impressive season in which they left the mark and came oh so close.

Despite grim conditions in the capital, with heavy rain and gale-force winds making handling difficult, both teams brought the attacking intent they displayed throughout this year’s captivating season.

Emotions and tension escalated through to the dramatic climax of this contest.

Bay of Plenty dominated the second half to overturn their 15-7 half time deficit with patience paving the way for Emoni Narawa’s try and Kaleb Trask punishing penalties.

The Bay then showcased their defensive resilience to hold Wellington scoreless for half an hour.

In one of many late, pivotal moments with the match on the line Wellington, trailing 20-15, turned down a shot at goal with 10 minutes remaining and were rewarded with Losi Filipo crossing.

Garden-Bachop, returning from a two-week absence with a hamstring injury, missed the conversion and slipped while attempting a 50m penalty minutes later to leave the teams destined for extra time.

Wellington savoured the use of a familiar gale-force wind at their backs to build a half-time advantage but that margin should have been greater.

Former All Blacks wing Julian Savea turned back the clock to claim two powerful first-half tries on opposite sides of the field – his second featuring a trademark bump off on Nawara.

Julian Savea, of Wellington, powers over for a crucial try in the NPC final. Photo / Photosport

Garden-Bachop embraced the wind to control the first half through his influential boot.

While they were largely pinned in their half Bay of Plenty had success contesting the breakdown. Wellington halfback Kyle Preston pulled off a try-saving tackle on Leroy Carter to dislodge the ball from his grasp over the line but the Bay were not denied on a second occasion when loosehead prop Adian Ross lunged over.

Wellington had at least three further opportunities to strike but a wobbly lineout, with two lost throws and another error from the maul, proved costly to keep the Bay well within reach.

Former All Blacks hooker Hika Elliot, the 38-year-old on debut for Wellington, steadied the lineout in the second half but the Bay will rue their inability to convert more points after stealing the lead.

As with any tight, tense final, there were many ifs, buts and maybes.

Wellington, though, were the best team all year and once more proved their capacity to close out the defining moments.

Wellington: Julian Savea 2, Losi Filipo tries, Jackson Garden-Bachop con, pen, Callum Harkin pen

Bay of Plenty: Aidan Ross, Emoni Narawa try, Kaleb Trask con 2, pen 2

HT:15-7



















