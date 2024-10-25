The modern-era league super coach – who both played for and coached the Warriors – has opened up in his new book about the highs and lows of his career, Not Everything Counts, But Everything Matters.
That includes the highs such as four premiership successes with Penrith and coaching his son and one of the world’s best players, Nathan, and lows such as battling depression, Sonny Fai’s tragic death and his messy exit from the Warriors.
And in a revelation that would make long-suffering Warriors fans shudder, mentor and former All Blacks coach John Hart – who was the Warriors’ executive director of football – says if things were handled better, both Ivan and Nathan Cleary could be at the Warriors.
And in his new book – released in Australia on Wednesday – it was a job he wanted to keep, asking Warriors management in mid-2011 for a contract extension after he was approached about a potential shift to coach the Penrith Panthers.
“The club replied that they wanted to wait before they extended me, which only confirmed my suspicions,” Cleary reveals in the memoir.
“It was my sixth season in charge, and although we’d made the finals consistently, the management – not including John Hart – didn’t think I had what it took to take the club to its maiden title.
But it was a decision that started a coaching merry-go-round at the club, with McClennan quitting within a season of his two-year deal.
“John tried his best to convince the Warriors to keep me,” Cleary wrote, “but when he realised that he too wasn’t being supported any longer, he was instrumental in orchestrating an early exit for me so I could join the Panthers for season 2012.”
Hart also writes about Cleary’s exit from the Warriors at the end of the 2011 season in the book’s foreword.
He said the pair had a “close bond” and that he “held him the highest regard”.
“I thought he could be the Warriors coach for decades to come. He could still be there now,” Hart wrote in the book.
“But he’d asked for a contract extension earlier that year after Penrith came calling, hoping to lure him back. When management wasn’t prepared to give it to him straight away, preferring to wait until the end of the season, the relationship broke down.
“I often wonder how those leading the Warriors look back at 2011. Had they made the right decision and kept Ivan Cleary, he might well still be the club’s head coach today. And who knows? They might have Nathan, his son, as well.”
‘Navigating a tragedy that would rock a club, forever putting things into perspective for me’
Fai – who Cleary described as “a lovely kid with so much potential ... a superstar in the making” - had rushed into the water to save his younger brother and four cousins who had been caught in a rip.
Tragically, he was not to return and 14 years on his body has never been found.
In the book, Cleary writes about his feelings in the aftermath of Fai’s death, the impact it had on his teammates, and what it was like “navigating a tragedy that would rock a club, forever putting things into perspective for me”.
Fai – who was aged just 20 – went missing the day before the Warriors were to return to pre-season training after the side’s Christmas break.
Cleary opens up on his battle with depression – struggled to get out of bed at the Warriors
From the outside, Cleary has exuded a calmness about him throughout his head coaching career; including his early days as Warriors coach.
But in the book, Cleary revealed the battles he has faced with depression and at times self-doubt.
He said he first “encountered depression” in 2009 during his fourth season coaching the Warriors.
“I couldn’t get out of bed, at times, and I’d cry for no reason,” he wrote.
“That would only ever happen around Bec [Cleary’s wife], who was perfect as always in helping me through it. As I say, at the time I didn’t know it was depression. I just knew I was feeling pretty s****. It was an unexplained vulnerability.”
The year had been a tough one at the club; first, there was Fai’s tragic death, then poor results saw them finish well down the points ladder.
And he revealed in his book that defeat as a player in 2002 didn’t hurt as much as it should have.
“Losing the grand final hurt, but it didn’t hurt like it did when I was coach. I’m not sure why,” he said.
“I was actually happy for the Roosters players and staff – many were friends of mine from when I was at the club between 1996 and 1999.
“When I reflect on that grand final, though, it doesn’t given me a good feeling. It’s not like I didn’t try. I prepared well and desperately wanted to be part of the Warriors’ maiden premiership, but it just didn’t mean enough to me – and it should have.
“I wasn’t prepared to risk enough to win. If I was fair dinkum about winning, that grand final loss should have hurt more than it did, because it was my first and only grand final in 11 seasons of first grade.”
In a chapter titled Owning Your Mistakes, Cleary also writes about the pros and cons of coaches playing “mind games” with their players.
“If you played poorly, you were crucified, and the general banter among the players could be quite brutal.”
Talk within the Warriors camp was “much more sensitive” he wrote.
What he experienced as a player in such a multicultural set-up – which he said was a “true melting pot of cultures” - helped him when he became Warriors head coach for the 2006 NRL.
“As a coach, learned to be sensitive to the cultural backgrounds of Pasifika players,” he wrote in the book published by HarperCollins.
“That’s not to say they can’t thrive being spoken to in a tough, old-school way. But they’re going to be better players if you make the effort to understand how they see the world and interact with one another.”
Cleary also said how “the general belief” in Australia when he took charge of the Warriors was that the side was “skilful but lazy – that they lacked heart”.
He wrote how one of his priorities was to stop people saying the players only dug in for 60 minutes of the match.
“It was a damaging stereotype of Pasifika players, and wrong in so many ways. Clumping all Pasifika players together into one group and setting expectations for them on the basis of shallow stereotypes was unfair, and a huge source of frustration for us.
“But many in the rugby league world did that that way back then. It was silly and ignorant.”
Cleary highlighted also two players who helped create a strong culture and work ethic during his coaching stint; former captain Simon Mannering and Australian import Micheal Luck.
He wrote that Luck “wasn’t big or fast, and he wasn’t overly skilful, but he kept going in all situations regardless of external factors. He was tough as hell, and very coachable”.
“He and Simon Mannering were the pillars of the Warriors sides I coached back then,” he wrote in Not Everything Counts, But Everything Matters.