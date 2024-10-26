Advertisement
All Blacks v Japan: Scott Robertson mixed on All Blacks big win over Japan

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Mark Tele'a on the charge at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson wasn’t giving too much away in terms of how many starters in the 64-19 win over Japan will return next Sunday to face England at Twickenham.

Japan gave the All Blacks an early scare with two tries in the opening 20 minutes to trail 14-12 before the All Blacks scored five straight tries into the break. They were left to tackle a lot more in the second half before Ruben Love scored two late tries on debut. Robertson was half-full in his post-match interview with Sky.

“It was convincing off some great defensive sets and great class and touches and skills. We did everything in that first half and then defended for a lot of it in that second half. A couple of debutants ... it had everything. We scored a few tries at the end there,” Robertson told Sky Sport after the test win in Yokohama.

“We gave the ball back too easily. But they learned how to defend didn’t they? That’s one good thing about it. We just weren’t urgent enough. They got a couple of good set piece tries that were really innovative.... well done to Japan,” he added.

The Japan test was always going to be about testing a few combinations and giving some new players a chance to play test rugby and others returning from injury some time on the field. They have much bigger challenges ahead against England, Ireland and France in consecutive weeks. A senior group of players arrived in England early to prepare leaving Robertson a bigger mix of youth with a handful of experienced veterans.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson: 'We gave the ball back too easily.' Photo / Photosport
“The stop coming to Japan before going to Europe, here having the 10 days is just ideal because we’ve got those two groups,” Robertson said. “You’ve got to trust them out there,” he said of the younger squad members. “Bring TJ [Perenara] on and Sam Cane off – it’s about having the blend of both [youth and experience]. And the guys have been in the group for a long time so they know and they’re ready. You’ve just got to give them a chance.”

Looking ahead to a third clash with England in 2024, Robertson wasn’t giving away any early tips on his starting XV.

“A couple of guys will be starting next week, it gives them valuable game time. A couple of guys coming back from injury came in. We’ve got a hell of a group in the UK waiting for us.”

One option for Roberson is keeping Cam Roigard at halfback after he returned to action last night after rupturing the patella tendon in his left knee in March.

“It was something I set my eyes on and work towards when I injured myself so for it to come to fruition and be here playing was an awesome feeling,” Roigard said.

“We knew they were going to play fast and try and get into that scrappy, chaotic kind of game which they did. But I knew if we played in the right areas of the field, get some pressure through our kicking game, our set piece we knew we would get some momentum and the back end of that second half.

On Sky Sport, Japan coach Eddie Jones paid tribute to his side’s set-piece which held up well against the All Blacks.

”In the second half, we showed plenty of spirit, plenty of character.”

Jones said his young side would be well-developed in time for the next Rugby World Cup in 2025.


