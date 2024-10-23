Canterbury Kings opener Chad Bowes hit the fastest double century in white-ball cricket history today.
The hard-hitting right-hander carved the Otago Volts attack to every corner of Hagley Oval, bringing up his 200 off just 103 balls.
Bowes takes the List A record from Australian Travis Head, who had previously held it with 114 balls, playing for South Australia.
It was almost the greatest innings never seen – had it not been for a handful of spectators and New Zealand Cricket’s live coverage on YouTube.
Bowes was at his belligerent best against pace, spin and all types of field sittings, cracking seven sixes and 27 fours before eventually succumbing LBW to Matt Bacon for 205.