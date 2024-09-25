An afternoon at the cricket at McLean Park, where the Black Caps, the White Ferns and the Central Districts Stags are all on the schedule for the summer. Photo / NZME

Two Dream 11 Super Smash Central Districts Stags and Hinds Twenty20 cricket double-headers will be played at McLean Park in Napier in January.

The matches, against the Canterbury Magicians and Canterbury Kings on the Friday night of January 21, and Auckland Hearts and Auckland Aces on January 29 (a Wednesday), were announced on Wednesday, and are added to six other Central Districts and international matches at McLean Park previously announced.

It starts with the men’s two Central Stags four-day Plunket Shield matches pre-Christmas, against Otago Volts on Monday-Thursday, November 11-14, and defending champions Wellington Firebirds on Thursday-Sunday, November 28-December 1.

There is also a Friday and Sunday double of Ford Trophy 50 overs-a-side matches against defending champions Canterbury on February 14 and Otago Volts on February 18.