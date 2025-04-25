Advertisement
Napier Aquatic Centre to fully reopen after 11 months of maintenance

Doug Laing
The Napier Aquatic Centre will be back to normal after almost a year of disruption. Photo / NZME

Napier Aquatic Centre will be back to normal on Monday after 11 months of maintenance work.

Done as part of Napier City Council’s long-term planning and with $4 million budgeted for upgrading the facilities, the maintenance and refurbishment project was to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of pool customers and staff, the council said.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said rather than being “aesthetic changes”, the work had been “remedial”, to keep the pool operational and safe for all users and staff.

Wise said the centre was “well used and well loved” and there was always lots going on.

“We wanted to ensure important programmes such as our swim classes, health and fitness sessions and deep-water survival classes could continue in a safe facility,” she said.

The project included work on lining the “old pool”, repairs to walls and roofs, flooring upgrades, new heating, seating improvements and accessibility upgrades.

