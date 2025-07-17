A three-vehicle crash on Kennedy Rd, Napier, has left one person with serious injuries.

Four crashes around Hawke’s Bay in less than an hour left two people seriously injured.

Police were called to a three-vehicle crash on Kennedy Rd, near Trinity Cres, about 12.40pm.

The crash blocked the northbound lane for a short time.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three people were assessed for injuries at the scene of the crash, with one taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

About 1pm police were called to an upside-down car that was still warm to the touch, but without a driver just off Te Awa Rd, a rural area of Central Hawke’s Bay near Wanstead.