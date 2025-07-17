No one was located with the vehicle and police were making inquiries to find the driver.
At 1.16pm there was a two-vehicle crash on Ngatarawa Rd, near State Highway 50 by Roys Hill, blocking the road, but with no reports of injuries.
It had reopened by 2.30pm.
About 1.20pm, police were called to a single-vehicle crash into a fence on Neeve Rd in Taradale.
Initial reports indicated the driver had serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit had been advised of the Neeve Rd crash, and motorists should expect delays and follow diversions.
Meanwhile, a section of State Highway 2 north of Dannevirke had been closed more than 12 hours by early afternoon on Thursday, following an early morning crash involving the flipping of a truck and trailer.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reported the road closed at 1.49am and that it was still closed at an update at 1.56pm, but a detour had been available through Kiritaki and Maharahara roads.
The driver was not thought to have been injured.
Also, no injuries were reported in a crash in which two vehicles collided at the intersection of Kennedy Rd and Georges Dr, Napier, shortly before 4.15pm on Wednesday. A temporary roundabout is currently in place during work on traffic lights which otherwise control the intersection.