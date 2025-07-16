Home / Hawkes Bay TodayWhakatu police standoff: Cordons set up to find person of interestHawkes Bay Today16 Jul, 2025 11:41 PMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditThe scene at Whakatu, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZMEThe scene at Whakatu, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZMEPolice have cordoned off a residential street in Hawke’s Bay amid a standoff.The cordons are on Buckingham St and Ngaruroro Ave in Whakatu.A police spokesperson said the cordons are in place while police conduct inquiries to “locate a person of interest”. The spokesperson said members of the public are advised to avoid the area, but there was no believed risk to the public. AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.A resident of Buckingham St told Hawke’s Bay Today police were armed and a police officer could be heard speaking over a loud speaker saying “we have you surrounded, please exit to the back of the address. You are safe. We are not leaving”.MORE TO COMESaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from Hawkes Bay TodayHawkes Bay Today|UpdatedWet intro for Winter Art Deco but fine weekend aheadHawkes Bay Today'Rain, wind and snow': North Island in for day of wild weatherPremiumHawkes Bay TodayIn the palm of his hand – the rise of a third top NZ men's shotputterSponsoredSolar bat monitors uncover secrets of Auckland’s night skyAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.