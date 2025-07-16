Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whakatu police standoff: Cordons set up to find person of interest

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

The scene at Whakatu, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

The scene at Whakatu, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Police have cordoned off a residential street in Hawke’s Bay amid a standoff.

The cordons are on Buckingham St and Ngaruroro Ave in Whakatu.

A police spokesperson said the cordons are in place while police conduct inquiries to “locate a person of interest”.

The spokesperson said members of the public

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save