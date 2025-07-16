Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Whakatu police standoff: Cordons set up to find person of interest

The scene at Whakatu, Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Police have cordoned off a residential street in Hawke’s Bay amid a standoff.

The cordons are on Buckingham St and Ngaruroro Ave in Whakatu.

A police spokesperson said the cordons are in place while police conduct inquiries to “locate a person of interest”.

The spokesperson said members of the public are advised to avoid the area, but there was no believed risk to the public.