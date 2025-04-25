“I’ve never seen it before. It was low tide and they were only about half a km upstream in the estuary.”

The stock belongs to Pāmu Landcorp Farming and its business manager, Jon Douglas, said it had put considerable time, resources and effort into protecting waterways on and downstream of our properties.

“We take stock exclusion responsibilities very seriously.

“We acknowledge an incident on Monday morning when there was a breakout on Ahuriri Farm,” Douglas said.

“A mob of heifers lifted a gate off its hinges in the corner of a southern paddock and made their way on to the neighbouring estuary.

“The cattle were found during a routine stock check at around 9am. Our farm team took immediate action, with the lagoon farm manager giving them a hand to get the cattle back to the farm.

“Team members had to use kayaks as the tide was coming in and the cattle were at risk. Happily, all were recovered and are now secure in paddocks well away from the estuary.”

Douglas said in the five years he had been in the role, it was the first incident of its kind.

He said the southern paddock had been regularly used for trade cattle, but this was a new and curious herd with unknown capabilities.

“The Pāmu team has been in touch with both local iwi and the regional council and is working with them regarding obligations post-incident. The public can be assured this was an unfortunate one-off and these animals will be closely monitored.”

A spokesperson for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said cattle in any waterway had an impact on water quality.

“But the extent will be dictated by the number of cattle and the length of time they were in the waterway, none of which we are aware of.

“We generally advise people not to swim for two to three days after heavy or prolonged rain and the same advice applies to this situation,” the spokesperson said.

