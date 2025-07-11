Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Napier’s McLean Park to host 3 finals

Pirates were Hawke's Bay premier club-rugby champions in 2015 - can they do it again 10-years on? Photo / NZME

Pirates were Hawke's Bay premier club-rugby champions in 2015 - can they do it again 10-years on? Photo / NZME

Napier’s McLean Park will host three club-rugby finals in a “celebration of community rugby” on Saturday.

Gates open at 10.30am for the 11am start of the division 2 final’s Tom Mulligan Cup between Waipawa Country United and Otane.

The next fixture, the colts final’s Pat Ryan Memorial Trophy contested by Havelock North and Taradale will begin at 1pm.

Then the biggie, the premier Maddison Trophy final, where Taradale and Pirates will square off at 3pm.

Māori All Blacks Pouri Rakete-Stones and Zarn Sullivan will both be taking the field for Pirates in an attempt to dethrone the reigning Maroon Maddison champions.