Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Napier’s McLean Park to host 3 finals

If they’re successful it’ll be the first time Pirates have held the trophy since 2015.
Sean Davies, Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union community rugby manager, said it was fitting to hold the majority of club finals games at McLean Park.
“It’s a great way to cap off the season and celebrate the senior club competition,” Davies said.
“It allows many of the volunteers who run the club the opportunity to have the day off and let Hawke’s Bay Rugby look after them for once.
“For many of the players this will be their debut on McLean Park and we hope this creates some great memories for them and of course the whanau.”
*Children wearing club kit get in free. The ticket box opens at 10am, or you can get tickets at hbmagpies.flicket.co.nz.