The fire seen from Henderson Rd, near Omahu Rd, Woolwich in Hastings. Photo / Dave Reay

A fire in a suburban garage in Flaxmere sent plumes of black smoke into the sky on Friday.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the six-by-six metre structure fire in a residential garage on Henderson Rd in the Hastings suburb about 10am.

Two fire trucks were called and the fire was extinguished just after midday.

Henderson Rd was blocked for a short period by police.