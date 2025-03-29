Nathan Smith (4-60) registered his new best figures in a 50-over match while Abbas (1-43) made a key breakthrough to have Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan caught behind.

That wicket and the victory that followed completed a memorable day for the allrounder, whose cheering section included father Azhar, a former first-class player for Auckland and Wellington and current bowling coach of the Firebirds.

“I can’t describe the feeling,” Abbas told TVNZ. “I was out there in the middle and I could hear the crowd clapping and all I could think about was all the hours of flicking my dad’s done and the imaginary sounds I used to think of.

“Today was that and I’m out of words. It’s just special to contribute and Chappy was unbelievable. To get in there and show what I can do as well was special to me and my family.

“They are sitting in the crowd. I’m sure they’ll be pretty happy – maybe a couple of tears.”

Muhammad Abbas walks off after an impressive debut knock. Photo / Photosport

Abbas said he was given a licence to attack by coach Gary Stead, walking to the middle at No 6 with the score on 249-4 in the 42nd over. The Wellingtonian did just that with some powerful shot-making to all parts of the field, capitalising on the platform built by Chapman.

The 30-year-old had recorded two previous tons in 29 ODIs for Hong Kong and New Zealand, but they came against the UAE and Scotland. This knock was his new highest score in international cricket and came when his team most needed, with another Wellington debutant in Nick Kelly dismissed for 15 during a sluggish start.

“It was pretty tricky early on – we were probably aiming for something a little bit lower than what we got in the end,” Chapman told TVNZ. “It’s something we pride ourselves on, being able to adapt to the conditions and put up a score.

“You trust your gut in those sort of situations. It felt like the ball was moving around for a pretty long period of time, but as the innings went on the conditions improved a little bit and the ball got older, so it fell into our favour.”

Chapman – who suffered a hamstring tweak while fielding that left him in doubt for the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday – paid credit to his veteran partner and the rookie who finished off the innings.

“We were just trying to absorb pressure and then get ourselves into a position where we could put some pressure back on them,” he said. “We rode our luck at times but fortunately we extended the partnership.

“Then for someone like Mo on debut to put the icing on the cake like he did was outstanding to see.”



