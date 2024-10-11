Avondale pounced on the numerical advantage straight away, squaring the match with the following possession before going ahead 34-33. But Howick dug deep as their captain looked on from the sideline, somehow finding a way to get back in front with 60 seconds on the clock.

“Today’s word was ‘together’, and those girls had her back, you know? It was a big call by the umpires to send her off, but I’ll just go back to our word was ‘together’, and they did it together,” a beaming Sotutu said.

The final minute was chaos. Howick, clinging on to possession, moved the ball from mid-court to the backcourt and then all the way up to the shooting circle in a time-consuming zigzag. With time almost up they turned the ball over – giving Avondale a sniff at tying the game. It wasn’t to be. A wayward pass ended the match with Howick in front and Avah Sila in tears – the good kind.

“She just jumped on her team and she was bawling. I just gave her a big hug,” said Sotutu.

Tears of relief for Howick College captain Avah Sila (right) after her side overcame her sinbinning to claim the national crown. Photo / Joe Allison / Michael Bradley Photography

There were tears on the Avondale bench, too. The heartbreak of being so close to glory is painfully familiar for Rachel Rasmussen’s side in 2024.

“Yeah, someone was just saying, ‘damn it, they got a clean sweep’. We thought we might be third time lucky, but it wasn’t to be,” said Rasmussen.

Undisputed! Howick College cap an unbeaten season with victory at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Netball Champs in Christchurch. Coach Adelita Sotutu (right) holds the trophy. Photo / Joe Allison / Michael Bradley Photography

The Howick vs Avondale trilogy began with the Auckland final (following a 38-all draw in the regular season), with Howick winning 40-37.

Last month they met in the final of the Upper North Island tournament, Howick again emerging victorious – by the slimmest of margins, 40-39.

Part three had the same result but Rasmussen reminded her group they had still had an incredible year.

Rachel Rasmussen issuing instructions to her defenders as Howick College attack the Avondale College goal. Photo / Netball NZ

“My only thing to them was that as long as they can come off the court saying they gave it their all - that’s all I can ask for. So yeah, really proud of them and it’s okay to hurt. It’s a good learning,” said Rasmussen.

Featuring seven girls from the 2024 New Zealand Secondary Schools squad, the final promised quality and it delivered so much more.

“It was an awesome game. Both teams played beautifully, and that’s all you want,” said Rasmussen.

Avondale College captain Priscilla Rasmussen feels the squeeze of the Howick defensive circle. Photo / Joe Allison / Michael Bradley Photography

That Avondale made the final at all is thanks to an inspired performance by Tawa College against Westlake Girls’ High School on the penultimate day. Westlake were in pole position for a final spot, having upset Avondale in the group phase 35-34. Even a bonus-point loss would’ve put Westlake through – but Tawa weren’t having it. A first-quarter blitz led to a commanding 47-32 victory.

At the same time that was playing out, Avondale were dishing out a lesson of their own in a must-win match against a very capable St Mary’s College (Wellington). Rasmussen urged her girls to focus on their court and not the all-important Westlake game being played two courts behind them. By the time her team had their match in the bag, she was also peering over her shoulder, eventually allowing a smile.

Howick College centre Charlie Lindsay in full flow during the National Secondary Schools final in Christchurch. Photo / Joe Allison / Michael Bradley Photography

Howick had breezed through the opening rounds of the tournament without raising a sweat – but the beads were gathering as they entered the final quarter of their second-round match with St Kentigern College. Trailing late, Howick hit overdrive with a run of six straight goals turning a two-goal deficit into a three-goal win.

That may have provided the scare they needed to banish any thought of complacency. Howick followed that win with a 38-21 thumping of South Island champions St Margaret’s College, before crushing Christchurch Girls’ High School 43-19. Leading into the final, Howick’s defence was conceding an average of just 23 goals per game. By comparison, Avondale’s defensive end was giving up 32 goals per game.

The sides have distinctly different styles - as do their respective coaches. Sotutu admits she’s a bundle of nerves.

“I think I don’t think my bottom stays still in that chair and my legs are flying. I’m off. Like every time that our goal shoot’s shooting, I’m going ‘push’, like I’m playing the game with them from the side,” Sotutu said jokingly.

Rasmussen is vocal and hides nothing.

Avondale College coach and former Silver Fern, Rachel Rasmussen, issuing instructions for her defenders in between quarters. Photo / Netball NZ

“I’m pretty intense. I love to get amongst it. But like I said to the girls, you know, my passion is for them to play some good netball, and I probably portrayed that a little bit on the sideline, and I’ve got the sweats from it!” said Rasmussen with a smile, before revealing how deep her connection is to her team.

“Some of these girls that are leaving are some of my Year 9s that I’ve looked after since they came into college, and they’re moving on to the big world. Including my daughter [Avondale’s goal shoot and captain, Priscilla].”

The two coaches embraced after the final whistle after a season of intense competition, agreeing on something any spectator at the final would also endorse.

“We just spoke about how amazing our teams were, what amazing talent netball has within our country,” said Rasmussen.

Mike Thorpe is a senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.