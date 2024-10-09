Advertisement
Sports Insider: Rugby, hockey and netball in danger of being dumped from the Commonwealth Games

Trevor McKewen
Sports Insider·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
The Blacks Ferns Sevens celebrate gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Photo / Photosport

With a scaled-back Commonwealth Games planned for Glasgow in 2026, three sports dear to New Zealand affections face the boot; a shock Scottish vote paves the way for a Southern Hemisphere boss of World Rugby; And Black Ferns winger’s cheeky dig at the All . All in Sports Insider today.

