Ellerslie-Eden Park double looms in mammoth day for Auckland sport

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Legarto (left) is just one of the stars who could resume in the Proisir Plate on September 6. Photo / Kenton Wright

Testing times
  • September 6 looms as a special occasion for rugby and racing fans.
  • The Group 1 season of racing launches at Ellerslie hours before the All Blacks host South Africa across town at Eden Park.
  • Ellerslie bosses are looking at ways of welcoming rugby fans to enjoy the racing before their night at the rugby.
  • The first Group 1 race of the thoroughbred season has been renamed the Proisir Plate.
  • The other two legs of the Hawkes Bay Triple Crown have also been moved to Te Rapa and Ellerslie.

Where most people see a test, Ellerslie boss Paul Wilcox sees an opportunity.

Actually in this case, an opportunity before a test, namely the All Blacks versus Springboks rugby test at Eden Park on September 6, set to be the most important game of rugby in the

