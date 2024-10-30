Tanah Boyd has signed a two-year deal with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have begun to fill the void vacated by Shaun Johnson’s retirement, and signed Tanah Boyd from the Gold Coast Titans on a two-year deal.

Boyd, 24, has amassed 69 games for the Gold Coast since his NRL debut in 2019, and takes the Warriors’ senior stocks in the halves to four.

Also capable of playing at five-eighths as well as halfback, Boyd is also a capable goal-kicker, having seen their first-choice in Johnson hang up his boots.

“Tanah’s arrival will create healthy competition among our halves,” said head coach Andrew Webster.

“He brings a great kicking game, strong game management skills and he’s also a proven goal kicker. We’re really looking forward to having him at our club.”