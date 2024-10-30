Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors sign Gold Coast Titans halfback Tanah Boyd on two-year contract

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Tanah Boyd has signed a two-year deal with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Tanah Boyd has signed a two-year deal with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have begun to fill the void vacated by Shaun Johnson’s retirement, and signed Tanah Boyd from the Gold Coast Titans on a two-year deal.

Boyd, 24, has amassed 69 games for the Gold Coast since his NRL debut in 2019, and takes the Warriors’ senior stocks in the halves to four.

Also capable of playing at five-eighths as well as halfback, Boyd is also a capable goal-kicker, having seen their first-choice in Johnson hang up his boots.

“Tanah’s arrival will create healthy competition among our halves,” said head coach Andrew Webster.

“He brings a great kicking game, strong game management skills and he’s also a proven goal kicker. We’re really looking forward to having him at our club.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Boyd will vie with Te Maire Martin, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Luke Metcalf for a spot in the halves. Youngster Jett Cleary, son of former Warriors coach Ivan, has also signed for the club, but is expected to spend 2025 playing in development competitions, rather than the NRL.

This season just completed, Boyd played nine games, and scored twice. His best season came in 2023, playing 21 games for two tries and eight assists.

“There’s so much to like about the direction of the club, from Webby to the fans and the support the team gets here (in New Zealand),” said Boyd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There’s been plenty of players who have come this way (Australia to New Zealand) in the past and in recent times who have proven that if you buy in you can make an impact and that’s certainly what I plan on doing.”

Boyd’s arrival comes alongside Titans teammate Erin Clark, who signed a three-year deal to join the Warriors earlier this year.

Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris has also signed a four-year contract to return to New Zealand having played his whole career with the Penrith Panthers, and winning four premierships in succession.

The NRL’s contract window opens on November 1 when players who are out of contract after the 2025 season can negotiate their next contract.



Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors