Warriors grant Marcelo Montoya release to return to Australia after four seasons

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The Warriors have granted Marcelo Montoya a release from the final year of his contract to return to Australia.

The 28-year-old winger has scored 30 tries in his 82 appearances for the Warriors since leaving Canterbury Bankstown – where he is expected to return – in 2021, spending his first two seasons with the Warriors in Australia during the Covid era.

Andrew McFadden, the Warriors’ general manager of recruitment, pathways and development, said in a statement that the team was happy for Montoya to see out his contract but was pleased he has found longer-term security.

“He has been a terrific person to have at our club for the last four seasons. He made a major contribution on and off the field and we wish him and his wife Tayla all the best for their future.”

The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that the Bulldogs were planning for life without Josh Addo-Carr amid his drug scandal. Addo-Carr is yet to decide on his future after being granted permission to leave the Bulldogs.

The Tigers had also expressed interest in Montoya, a Fijian international, but the Bulldogs appear to be the frontrunners. Montoya scored 19 tries in four seasons with the Bulldogs, playing 54 games from 2017 to 2020.

