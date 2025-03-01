That objective will only become harder if Martin can’t be promised a first-grade shirt. But if Webster’s words are anything to go by, Martin will have to be patient in his wait to show what he can do this year.

But, as seen constantly throughout Webster’s first two years at the club, strength in depth will be tested. Martin was only able to show his wares last year because Johnson and Metcalf were hit so hard by injury.

And as his side goes through their final preparations to open the NRL season at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, the Warriors coach outlines that he expects there to be a role for Martin in 2025.

“I’ve got no doubt he’ll play football at some stage,” said Webster. “Te Maire is a world-class player, we’re very lucky in that sense.

“If he gets his opportunity, I know we’re a good chance of winning that week if he plays. That’s what other clubs don’t have.

Te Maire Martin and Shaun Johnson at Warriors training. Photo / Photosport

“If they lose a half, they don’t have someone like Te Maire who can come in and pick up the pieces.

“He’ll play a part for sure. It’s going to take a whole squad to win this thing, and that’s what we want to do.

“Everyone is on-board.”

Despite starting his time at the Warriors as a five-eighth, Metcalf will shift into halfback, and take on the responsibility of leading the side around the park creatively.

Against the Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday, he’ll be partnered by Chanel Harris-Tavita. The pair are both 25 and could conceivably grow together as a pair the Warriors can build their spine around over the coming years.

However, for 29-year-old Martin, being on the Warriors’ books could be a case of being in the right place at the wrong time. After returning from Brisbane in 2023, last season did look like a turning point for Martin, who deputised for the injured Johnson with aplomb. Once Johnson was fit again, though, Martin was quickly the man to make way.

In 16 games, mostly at halfback, Martin laid on a career-best 16 try assists. Across the rest of his career, Martin recorded 21 assists in seven seasons.

Aside from that, Martin also managed 2582 kicking metres at an average of 161.38 per game. If there’s one major concern over Metcalf taking the No 7 jersey, it’s how he’ll cope with kicking, although that is offset by Harris-Tavita playing next to him and providing a left-footed option.

But having seen his squad hit by injury after injury for the better part of his two seasons at Go Media Stadium, Webster is eager to build consistency in combinations from 1 to 13, including in the halves.

“I don’t think you mess around with your halves,” he said. “You only mess around when there’s poor form, inconsistency, or injury.

“But if Te Maire forces his way into the team, or there’s an injury or poor form, then so be it.

“That’ll be great, great for Te Maire. But you want continuity there, for sure.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.