It was another special moment – on what was a truly memorable flight.

Check-in

The Herald arrived just before 5pm, to a busy check-in area, complete with an Elvis impersonator. There were all kinds of Warriors attire, including a group that had made NFL-style Warriors jerseys, with “Mannering” emblazoned across the back. Fans had been arriving since 2.30pm, from connections all around the country.

“There were Warriors jerseys everywhere,” said long-time Air New Zealand Grabaseat staffer Duane Perrott. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it. I guess they want to soak it up.”

British expatriate Tom Jones had one of the most impressive costumes, with a custom-made Warriors blazer sourced from Thailand. He was feeling fortunate to be on the flight, after a cancellation a few weeks ago had opened up a spot.

Another group of supporters hustled past; “Are you going to the lounge?” one asked. “Nah, we can’t get everyone in. Guess it is going to be $16 airport beers then.”

Fan Tom Jones with a custom-made Warriors blazer sourced from Thailand. Photo / Michael Burgess

The gate

Gate six was a hive of activity. Injured Warriors Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Freddie Lussick – who were travelling as ambassadors – mixed and mingled with fans. Whangarei couple Kurt and Te Aroha were thrilled to be on the plane, for only their second major overseas trip. It was particularly special for Te Aroha, as Warriors’ centre Adam Pompey is her nephew.

“Just being there will be so cool,” she said.

I asked another couple how they had ended up on the trip – and got a brilliant answer.

“Vicki is a mad keen Warriors fan,” said her husband of 28 years. “And I’m a mad keen fan of Vicki.”

Ex-Warriors captain and 300-game legend Simon Mannering arrived soon afterwards, making a beeline for one of his former coaches Andrew McFadden. He had been to Vegas once before – “I didn’t go too crazy” – but couldn’t wait for this one.

“It will be a really special occasion,” said Mannering.

Warriors legend Simon Mannering and former head coach Andrew McFadden before boarding on the Warriors fan flight to Las Vegas. Photo / Michael Burgess

Boarding

Warriors owner Mark Robinson was holding court in business class, beaming as he chatted to fellow directors. Fans streamed past – many shaking his hand. It was hard to spot non-Warriors garb, though one punter had a 1991 Penrith jersey.

The captain set the tone with his first address: “It’s a 12-hour flight to Vegas – so don’t come charging out of the changing rooms too early,” he said, to much laughter.

Head of Grabaseat Dave had a similar theme; “It’s a long week – so pace yourself. And remember: What happens in Vegas, generally ends up on social media! So be warned.”

Popular comedian and well-known Warriors’ fan Ben Hurley then came on the PA, informing that there would be prizes and giveaways later in the flight, as everyone seemed a bit weary.

“I love that all of you have slightly burnt out at the airport,” he laughs. “So we will wait until the morning.”

Dinner service

An undoubted highlight, as Johnson and Watene-Zelezniak emerge behind two of the carts. Both enjoy the challenge, with Watene-Zelezniak doing particularly well given his broken wrist. Passengers are agape – some taking photos – and all revelling in the moment.

“I can offer you chicken, chicken or chicken,” smiles Johnson, as he reaches the back of the plane. Behind Watene-Zelezniak Sky Sport host Laura McGoldrick is taking drinks orders and enjoying the banter with some fans.

“This wasn’t my idea,” she laughed. “I’m hungry too.”

Drinks all round

At 10.30pm – barely two hours into the flight – there’s a mini-crisis. Booze is running low.

“We never run out,” says one cabin crew member. “And we have a loaded more than for a typical [Los Angeles] service.”

They are almost out of gin, with not much vodka left, with the passengers in full celebratory mode. Later in the flight the supply of Steinlager would be completely exhausted, though the stock of craft beer and pilsner was barely touched. Rum was also popular.

But there is no evidence of any issues or over-exuberance, with an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.

This is also a special flight for the staff. More than 400 people applied for the charter route, with 24 chosen (12 for each leg).

“We feel very lucky to be here,” said one.

The flight had been a considerable operational challenge for Air New Zealand - mainly around the logistics involved in flying into a non-standard port - but all that work had been justified when the travel packages had sold out in just 17 minutes of going online.

Breakfast

“Good morning,” announces Hurley. “This is your comedian speaking. I hope you had a good sleep and are enjoying your time on ‘Warriors Air’.”

He is about to come through the cabins with some giveaways – though only economy – “the real fans though, not the rich ones”. A variety of merchandise is proffered to some lucky guests – shirts, caps, hats and jerseys. Christchurch joiner Anthony gets a jersey, which is an ideal way to celebrate his birthday.

Travelling with his partner Aimee, the two have had a long day, leaving home around midday. But they couldn’t be more excited – both for Vegas and the Warriors.

“This is real once-in-a-lifetime stuff,” says Anthony, who has been to all Warriors’ games in the Garden City over the years. Hurley then reveals a grand prize, with a trip for two to Magic Round in Brisbane later this year.

“I will take bribes, I will take compliments,” jokes Hurley.

He completes two laps of both cabins – accompanied by plenty of noise and cheers – before picking out a singlet clad Warriors fan in seat 51A. Alex and his wife Ringahuia have travelled from Gisborne, on a rare trip away. They’ve left their four kids (17,11,9,7) in the care of both grandmothers, who will take turns.

Warriors fans Alex and Ringahuia. Photo / Michael Burgess

“We will miss them but the kids will have a great time,” says Ringahuia, who runs a construction company alongside her husband. The unexpected prize caps off an eventful day for Alex, who was told at check-in there was a problem with his ESTA visa application for the United States.

“Lucky we were early,” said Alex. “I reapplied but the system says it can take up to 72 hours so I was pretty stressed. Fortunately, it came through by 5pm.”

“It was a rollercoaster,” agreed Ringahuia, “Just like being a Warriors fan.”

Watene-Zelezniak and Lussick then hand out Air New Zealand’s trademark sweets, though the hooker gets grief for not wearing the hostess scarf properly.

“Just embrace it mate,” says Watene-Zelezniak.

The finale

Watene-Zelezniak completes a light-hearted briefing, as the plane begins its descent.

“This is your chief-inflight-assistant deputy speaking,” says the winger. “Our speed right now – very fast. Our altitude – no idea. Thank you for a great flight, thank you to the amazing cabin crew and just remember, when we are leaving the aircraft be kind and respectful to everyone, unless they have a [Canberra] Raiders jersey on. Up the Wahs!“

Cabin crew chief Brett then thanks everyone – “including our honorary flight attendants” – before broadcaster Brodie Kane led a rendition of the Warriors’ team song – sung heartily throughout the plane – ahead of the landing just after 11.30am.

Michael Burgess travelled to Las Vegas courtesy of Air New Zealand

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics', Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.