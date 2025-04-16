That doesn’t mean that Manu won’t return to the NRL in the future, but that option will be on the table at any stage, given his past achievements.

Kiwis and Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is weighing up several options. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Decision close for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s future should be decided soon. The Herald understands the popular fullback is close to making a call, with several options in front of him. As revealed by the Herald last week, he has a two-year contract from the Warriors alongside various longer deals from multiple Super League franchises, which also include an option for a fourth. The 28-year-old would have marquee player status in the Super League, which would enable significant financial rewards, though money would not be the only motivation to take up the Northern Hemisphere offer.

The Catalan Dragons are one of the clubs in the mix for Nicoll-Klokstad, while the London Broncos have also expressed interest. The capital club are currently in the Championship but are seen as a key element of Super League’s expansion plans, which could secure their return to the top flight as soon as 2026.

Te Maire Martin is contracted until the end of the 2025 season. Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

NRL doors opening for Te Maire Martin

Recent transfer machinations in the NRL will help Te Maire Martin’s search for a new NRL team in 2026. While Martin’s preference would be to stay at the Warriors, that looks unlikely. He is the only one of their four senior halves not signed beyond this season, and Luke Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita are currently Andrew Webster’s first-choice halfback pairing. That situation could change – with injuries or form – and Martin could get his first taste of NRL action on Saturday, after being named on the interchange for the clash with Brisbane on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has impressed observers at the club with his attitude and professionalism, along with his performances in reserve grade, but he will need to secure his future, and doors are opening, prompted by Daly Cherry-Evans’ impending Manly exit. Canberra’s Jamal Fogarty is likely to replace him, while Lachie Galvin looks increasingly unlikely to be at the Tigers beyond this season, given the recent fallout.

So the Raiders and Tigers will be seeking experienced playmakers, as will Parramatta with Dylan Brown’s shift to Newcastle in 2026. Martin, who has played 93 NRL games (20 tries) and seven test matches, is likely to appeal to various clubs, which will also be aware of his utility value.

Warriors wait on Ryan Gannon

Despite interest from the Warriors, who offered a three-year deal, it appears that Leeds youngster Ryan Gannon will remain in England. The Warriors were excited about the potential of Gannon, a skilful, ballplaying lock who made his senior debut as a teenager, but the 21-year-old is a highly prized asset at the Yorkshire club, despite a history of concussions that saw him take an extended break from the game last season.

Jye Linnane

The Warriors have high hopes for Newcastle youngster Jye Linnane, signed on a three-year deal from 2026 onwards. He is a talented running five-eighth, with plenty of strength for his size (1.79m, 89kg), who has impressed through the grades with the Knights.

However, it is a gamble on potential, given Linnane has yet to play for first grade. The 19-year-old has also suffered ACL injuries in each of the last two seasons (both knees). Linnane is the nephew of former Dragons and Newcastle half Steve Linnane, who played 118 Winfield Cup matches between 1984-1991, including the 1985 NSWRL Grand Final.

Kalyn Ponga

Despite persistent online speculation linking the Warriors with Kalyn Ponga, there are no grounds to those rumours. While Ponga won’t be enjoying Newcastle’s current struggles, he is on a massive contract at the Knights until the end of 2027.

If an early exit became a possibility, there would be no shortage of interest across the NRL, though a chance to escape the Australian media spotlight might appeal, along with his well-documented New Zealand links. But the Warriors have had no contact with Ponga or his management team, and no rival club is permitted to enter negotiations until November next year.

