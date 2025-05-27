The Warriors are coming off a 16-10 defeat to the Canberra Raiders that ended their five-match unbeaten streak.
Meanwhile, for the Rabbitohs, Latrell Mitchell will also back-up from Origin, alongside Campbell Graham who has been named 18th man for the Blues.
The Warriors sit third on the NRL ladder with eight wins and three defeats this season, while the Rabbitohs are sixth with six wins and five losses.
The Warriors won their last meeting against the Rabbitohs, which was a 34-4 win in 2024.
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4.Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett, 11. Kurt Capewell (c), 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Leka Halasima, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Jackson Ford, 18. Jacob Laban, 20. Sam Healey, 21. Tanah Boyd, 22. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 23. Taine Tuaupiki
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.