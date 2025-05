Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

The Warriors welcome back co-captains James Fisher-Harris and Mitch Barnett for Sunday’s round-13 NRL clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Fisher-Harris returns having served a one-match suspension for a shoulder charge in their win against the Dolphins, while Barnett will back-up from playing State of Origin for New South Wales on Wednesday night.

Mitch Barnett of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Centre Rocco Berry also returns for the first time since round nine after overcoming a hamstring injury, replacing Ali Leiataua, who drops out of the side after one game back from an ankle injury.

With Fisher-Harris and Barnett back, Marata Niukore returns to the second row alongside Kurt Capewell while Leka Halasima shifts to the interchange alongside Te Maire Martin, Demetric Vaimauga and Jackson Ford.