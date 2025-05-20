The Warriors will be without both of their co-captains this weekend as they hunt their sixth consecutive win against the Canberra Raiders.
Prop James Fisher-Harris was handed a one-match ban after pleading guilty to a careless high tackle on Dolphins replacement hooker Harrison Graham in the 77th minute of their 16-12 victory at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.
Meanwhile, co-captain Mitch Barnett has been named in the NSW Blues side for the opening State of Origin match next week.
With Fisher-Harris and Barnett unavailable, coach Andrew Webster has entrusted centre Kurt Capewell with leading the team as they look for revenge against the Raiders.
The in-form Capewell was overlooked for the Queensland Maroons side for the Origin opener, despite playing two games in the series last year.