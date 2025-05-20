Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

The Warriors will be without both of their co-captains this weekend as they hunt their sixth consecutive win against the Canberra Raiders.

Prop James Fisher-Harris was handed a one-match ban after pleading guilty to a careless high tackle on Dolphins replacement hooker Harrison Graham in the 77th minute of their 16-12 victory at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, co-captain Mitch Barnett has been named in the NSW Blues side for the opening State of Origin match next week.

With Fisher-Harris and Barnett unavailable, coach Andrew Webster has entrusted centre Kurt Capewell with leading the team as they look for revenge against the Raiders.

The in-form Capewell was overlooked for the Queensland Maroons side for the Origin opener, despite playing two games in the series last year.