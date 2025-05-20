Advertisement
Warriors v Raiders: Kurt Capewell to captain against Canberra as James Fisher-Harris banned

Benjamin Plummer
The Warriors will be without both of their co-captains this weekend as they hunt their sixth consecutive win against the Canberra Raiders.

Prop James Fisher-Harris was handed a one-match ban after pleading guilty to a careless high tackle on Dolphins replacement hooker Harrison Graham in the 77th minute of their 16-12 victory at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, co-captain Mitch Barnett has been named in the NSW Blues side for the opening State of Origin match next week.

With Fisher-Harris and Barnett unavailable, coach Andrew Webster has entrusted centre Kurt Capewell with leading the team as they look for revenge against the Raiders.

The in-form Capewell was overlooked for the Queensland Maroons side for the Origin opener, despite playing two games in the series last year.

Bunty Afoa and Jackson Ford, who have been recovering from short-term injuries, will replace the two co-captains in the only two changes to the 17-man squad.

On the extended bench, Ali Leiataua has been named after being sidelined by an ankle injury for most of the past month.

The 22-year-old could face a late fitness test to be included and trigger a backline reshuffle that moves Capewell back into the second row.

The Warriors and Raiders met in the NRL’s season opener, where Canberra came away as 30-8 victors at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Since then, though, the Warriors have accrued eight wins and only one defeat to sit second on the NRL ladder, just two points off the competition-leading Bulldogs.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell (c), 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. Jackson Ford, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Bunty Afoa, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Tom Ale, 20. Sam Healey, 21. Tanah Boyd, 22. Ali Leiataua, 23. Taine Tuaupiki

