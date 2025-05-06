Capable of covering halfback and five-eighth, Boyd is having to be patient this year, with the Warriors’ first grade spots currently filled by Luke Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita respectively.
The pair’s success as a combination, leading the Warriors to third on the NRL ladder after the first nine rounds of 2025, has also seen Te Maire Martin waiting for his chance, despite his successes last season in deputising for Shaun Johnson.
However, Boyd’s versatility has drawn admiration from across the Tasman, as Australian outlet the Daily Telegraph linked the half with a move to the North Queensland Cowboys, to replace Sydney Roosters-bound Reece Robson from next year.
Walker’s release came on personal grounds, in order to reunite with his family, who left New Zealand to return to Sydney. That release was so sudden, the 30-year-old had been named to face the Wests Tigers the night before.
For Boyd, the combination of regular NRL opportunities in combination with wanting to return to Australia could play a part in requesting a release.
