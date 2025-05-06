Advertisement
Warriors v Dragons: Andrew Webster defiant as half Tanah Boyd linked with return to Australia

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is defiant over the future of Tanah Boyd, after the half was linked with a move away from Mt Smart.

After moving to Auckland from the Gold Coast Titans this season, Boyd is yet to feature for the Warriors.

Capable of covering halfback and five-eighth, Boyd is having to be patient this year, with the Warriors’ first grade spots currently filled by Luke Metcalf and Chanel Harris-Tavita respectively.

The pair’s success as a combination, leading the Warriors to third on the NRL ladder after the first nine rounds of 2025, has also seen Te Maire Martin waiting for his chance, despite his successes last season in deputising for Shaun Johnson.

However, Boyd’s versatility has drawn admiration from across the Tasman, as Australian outlet the Daily Telegraph linked the half with a move to the North Queensland Cowboys, to replace Sydney Roosters-bound Reece Robson from next year.

The 24-year-old is at the Warriors on a two-year contract, and is therefore able to negotiate a deal with a rival club from November 1, and would require an early release if he was to relocate.

But for Webster, no notion of Boyd leaving the club early will be entertained.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that,” said Webster when asked about reports of interest in Boyd. “I’m playing every ball on its merits.

Tanah Boyd fronts his first Warriors media conference. Photo / Photosport
“I’ve got no intention of letting him go. We absolutely love him here. He’s learning a great job.

“He’s got two guys in front of him [who are] going brilliantly. We all know that can change in a second.

“I’ve had nothing but positive conversations with him.”

Brisbane Broncos hooker Billy Walters, and English pair Brad O’Neill of Wigan and Danny Walker of Warrington are the other names on the Cowboys’ reported shortlist.

In his career so far, Boyd has made 69 NRL appearances, all of which came for the Titans before he joined the Warriors.

This season, Boyd has been instrumental in the Warriors’ New South Wales Cup side’s form, seeing them top the table in reserve grade.

In seven games so far, Boyd has created 10 tries, averages 77 running metres per game, kicked 39 goals and made 119 tackles.

However, there is also precedent for the Warriors to release players early, when wanted by an Australian club.

In February, 21-year-old forward Zyon Maiu’u was allowed to depart the Warriors to sign a two-year deal with the Bulldogs, in order to allow him the chance to play first-grade football.

Then, at the end of March, Dylan Walker was granted a release from the final year of his contract to join the Parramatta Eels.

Walker’s release came on personal grounds, in order to reunite with his family, who left New Zealand to return to Sydney. That release was so sudden, the 30-year-old had been named to face the Wests Tigers the night before.

For Boyd, the combination of regular NRL opportunities in combination with wanting to return to Australia could play a part in requesting a release.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.

