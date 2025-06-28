Live updates as the New Zealand Warriors and Brisbane Broncos clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors side to face the Broncos

Ed Kosi has been named to start on the wing, replacing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who is facing an extended stint on the sidelines with an ankle injury, for Saturday’s round 17 NRL clash with the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

The Warriors have made three changes to the starting side which lost to the Panthers last weekend, with Kurt Capewell returning from Queensland’s State of Origin win to start in the second row, relegating Leka Halasima to the interchange while Rocco Berry has overcome a hamstring injury to replace Moala Graham-Taufa at centre.

Coach Andrew Webster confirmed Watene-Zelezniak will miss between four and six weeks after leaving the field during the loss to the Panthers, having been on the wrong end of a hip drop tackle from Scott Sorensen.

The 29-year-old has only played six times this season, missing the first eight games with a wrist injury.

In those eight games, Taine Tuaupiki started, but Kosi has been given the reins this time around as he prepares for his fourth appearance of the season.

Tuaupiki has been included on the extended bench, as he returns to fitness after being knocked out on the final play during a reserves match against the Eels this month.

Prop Marata Niukore has been named to start despite breaking his nose against the Panthers, while halfback Luke Metcalf has appeared to have overcome a corked thigh.

The Warriors currently sit fourth on the NRL ladder with 10 wins and four defeats this season on 24 points, six points clear of the fifth-placed Broncos.

A 50m penalty goal from Metcalf in golden point saw the Warriors claim a 20-18 win the last time the two teams met back in round nine.

Following this match the Warriors will have their final bye of the season.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Ed Kosi, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Marata Niukore, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark.

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 20. Tanah Boyd, 21. Sam Healey, 22. Bunty Afoa, 23. Taine Tuaupiki.