Tuaupiki has been included on the extended bench, as he returns to fitness after being knocked out on the final play during a reserves match against the Eels this month.
Prop Marata Niukore has been named to start despite breaking his nose against the Panthers, while halfback Luke Metcalf has appeared to have overcome a corked thigh.
The Warriors currently sit fourth on the NRL ladder with 10 wins and four defeats this season on 24 points, six points clear of the fifth-placed Broncos.
A 50m penalty goal from Metcalf in golden point saw the Warriors claim a 20-18 win the last time the two teams met back in round nine.
Following this match the Warriors will have their final bye of the season.
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Ed Kosi, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Rocco Berry, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Marata Niukore, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark.
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 20. Tanah Boyd, 21. Sam Healey, 22. Bunty Afoa, 23. Taine Tuaupiki.
