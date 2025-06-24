Ed Kosi has been named to start on the wing, replacing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who is facing an extended stint on the sidelines with an ankle injury, for Saturday’s round 17 NRL clash with the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

The Warriors have made three changes to the starting side which lost to the Panthers last weekend, with Kurt Capewell returning from Queensland’s State of Origin win to start in the second row, relegating Leka Halasima to the interchange while Rocco Berry has overcome a hamstring injury to replace Moala Graham-Taufa at centre.

Coach Andrew Webster confirmed Watene-Zelezniak will miss between four and six weeks after leaving the field during the loss to the Panthers, having been on the wrong end of a hip drop tackle from Scott Sorensen.

The 29-year-old has only played six times this season, missing the first eight games with a wrist injury.

In those eight games, Taine Tuaupiki started, but Kosi has been given the reins this time around as he prepares for his fourth appearance of the season.