“We’re on a path of constant improvement, but we’ve had three of these, round one against the Raiders, Melbourne, then the Raiders again. We’ve bounced back every time and we will again.

“We’re disappointed, especially playing at home, but we’ve always responded well after losses. We’ve got faith in how we manage that.”

Kurt Capewell’s presence for the Warriors was missed, also sitting out after playing a starring role in Queensland’s 26-24 win over New South Wales on Wednesday night.

In the early stages, the Warriors lost Marata Niukore to a HIA, although Webster hinted that the forward has a suspected fractured nose, while winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is set for a stint of the sidelines, with syndesmosis.

Halfback Luke Metcalf played through a corked quad, although Webster thinks he should be fit to face the Broncos.

Warriors captain James Fisher-Harris, who won four premierships at the Panthers, said it was a physical match.

“It was a good game,” said Fisher-Harris. “I know the style of footy they play, they came in and had a real crack.

“We just missed little moments and didn’t ice our opportunities. They probably had three try-savers, too.

“They came to play. We just needed to be better in those little moments.”

Webster also spent time at the Panthers said the loss still hurts just as much as any other defeat.

“We’ve got respect for the Panthers,” said Webster. ”I don’t sit here and feel more pain just because it’s them.

“They’ve done amazing things. I’m grateful for my time there, and I’m sure Fish does too, but the two points are bigger than that.

“Winning in front of our fans is what matters most. That’s what hurts.

“I’m focused on the result and how we go about responding.”

The Warriors now have a 10-4 record, while the Panthers momentarily jump into the NRL’s top eight, having sat bottom of the table five weeks ago.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.