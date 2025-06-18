Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / NRL
Updated

State of Origin II result: Queensland set series alight winning game two in Perth

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, of the Maroons, celebrates a try. Photo / Photosport

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, of the Maroons, celebrates a try. Photo / Photosport

Queensland have held off a second-half fightback from New South Wales to claim a 26-24 win and force the State of Origin series into a game-three decider.

The under-siege Maroons went into the contest as massive outsiders, after their 18-6 loss in the series opener and having never won an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from NRL

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from NRL