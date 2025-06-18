“We had a really good first half. Second half, just shot ourselves in the foot.

“In game three, we need to be a lot better in certain positions. We can’t afford to give them piggybacks. There was a never say die attitude tonight. Our back was against the wall and that’s what we love.”

There was plenty of drama in the build-up to the match which saw the Maroons drop captain Daly Cherry-Evans, while Warriors forward Kurt Capewell was recalled to the team.

There was also tension between the camps, with former Blues prop Aaron Woods labelling Queensland coach Billy Slater a “grub”.

New South Wales was first to score when Jarome Luai’s kick was collected by Brian To’o to score in the corner.

That was as good as it got for the Blues in the first half. Errors and ill-discipline saw Queensland take advantage, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow grabbing a brace, to go along with tries to Munster and Capewell, to take a 26-6 lead at the break.

Adding to the Blues’ woes, Luai, who was a late call in to the side for Mitchell Moses, was placed on report in the 23rd minute for an alleged eye gouge on Ruben Cotter.

Needing to score first in the second half, the Blues responded quickly with To’o grabbing his second.

The rain began to ease up and the game opened up, which favoured the Blues, and they capitalised with Stephen Crichton scoring, followed by To’o adding his third.

Missed conversions meant New South Wales had to score twice to win the game and they got one through Angus Crichton to set up a thrilling finish.

Knowing another try would see them win the series, the Blues kept pushing, but were denied in the final minutes as a goal line tackle from Capewell and Munster on Payne Hass dislodged the ball to ensure Queensland came away with the win.