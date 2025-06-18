Sports panel Christopher Reive and Alex Powell join Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge to talk rugby, Ryan Fox and will the Warriors win?

Queensland State of Origin coach Billy Slater has praised the performance of Warriors second rower Kurt Capewell following the side’s game two victory over the Blues in Perth last night.

Capewell scored a try in a massive performance for Queensland as they held off a fast-finishing New South Wales side 26-24 to send the series to a decider in Sydney next month.

Capewell led the Maroons with 11 hit-ups and finished with 37 tackles in an 80-minute effort.

“There’s a reason why the Warriors are doing well, they’ve got players like Kurt Capewell in their team. That’s what successful footy teams look like. They’ve got hard-working players who are willing to put everything into the footy team and that’s what Capes does,” Slater said after his side levelled the series.

Capewell’s selection for game two was criticised in sections of the media because he leads the NRL in missed tackles. Capewell tops the unwanted category with 75 missed tackles this season, leading by a wide margin, 20 more than the next player on the list.