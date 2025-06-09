Tom Ale, Adam Pompey and Luke Metcalf enter uncharted territory by becoming food bloggers for the night.

Warriors forward Kurt Capewell has been recalled into Queensland’s State of Origin side for their must-win clash against New South Wales in Perth next Wednesday.

Coach Billy Slater has made four changes to his side including dropping captain Daly Cherry-Evans, as they look to avoid back-to-back series defeats after losing game one 18-6 last month.

During his career, Capewell has played 10 matches for Queensland, most recently in last year’s game three decider, which ended in a 14-4 defeat.

Capewell has been one of the Warriors most consistent players this season, starting at centre four times after injury issues in the outside backs.

Slater highlighted Capewell’s leadership qualities as a key reason for his inclusion.