Follow the action as the Warriors take on the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in Sydney.

Wayde Egan has been a late withdrawal from the Warriors side to take on the Sharks in Sydney tonight, with the hooker succumbing to a hip injury. Sam Healey will start in his place.

Meanwhile, Marata Niukore has been moved to prop from the second row with Jackson Ford, initially named in the front row, switched to the interchange while Jacob Laban takes Niukore’s place in the back row.

The Sharks are 1-17.

Warriors team to face the Sharks

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris (c) 20. Sam Healey 12. Marata Niukore 11. Leka Halasima 15. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 10. Jackson Ford 14. Te Maire Martin 16. Demetric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith. 18th man: 23. Taine Tuaupiki.

Sharks team to face the Warriors

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Mawene Hiroti 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicholas Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes (c).

Interchange: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. 18th man: 18. Billy Burns