Of course, there have been serious injury losses in other seasons – in 2017, 2019 and during the Covid era from 2020-2022, when at one point the club was loaning personnel from other NRL clubs. But, with due respect to those campaigns, none of those teams ever seemed bound for the top eight as they lacked the balance of ingredients for that kind of finish.

You probably need to go back to the 2015 and 2016 seasons to find a comparable situation to the Barnett scenario, where a highly promising Warriors team loses an almost irreplaceable player. In mid-July 2015, the Warriors were well placed. They had just beaten Melbourne at Mt Smart (which remains their last win over the Storm) to move inside the top four. They had plenty of attacking firepower and a solid forward pack, with Ben Matulino and Simon Mannering in their pomp.

Optimism was building around a return to the playoffs, then two weeks later Shaun Johnson broke his ankle against Manly. The team never recovered from the loss of their chief playmaker, dropping their last eight games on the bounce to fall from fourth to 13th and miss the finals by six points.

Warriors' Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2016. Picture / Photosport

There were high hopes again in 2016, particularly after the recruitment of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Back then he felt like an unstoppable force, after switching to fullback at the Roosters the year before. But his impact only lasted until round seven, when he ruptured his ACL in the ninth minute of the clash with the Bulldogs in Wellington after twisting his left knee awkwardly in a tackle.

“Roger is absolutely shattered and so is everyone around the club,” said then Warriors head coach Andrew McFadden. “We had huge expectations about what he would bring to us this season and he was so excited about the role he had to play. It’s the cruel side of football.”

The Warriors, who were still in the mix (7th) coming into the final month of the season, finished 10th, three points outside the top eight.

Sunday’s incident was awful for Barnett, who had worked so hard in this second chapter of his career to become one of the most respected forwards in the sport. He was at the peak of his powers. A dominant figure at State of Origin level and the most established leader at the Warriors since the retirements of Tohu Harris and Shaun Johnson and the exit of Dylan Walker. He is an inspiring presence on match day, the kind that others follow, and a key figure around the club.

Alongside James Fisher-Harris and Wayde Egan, he is one of the hardest players to replace in the current squad, with Luke Metcalf, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Erin Clark not far behind. The Warriors will have to find a way and there is no reason that the positive results can’t continue. There are other capable middle forwards and Marata Niukore may also shift back from the edge.

But it will be a big ask to get through half a season with Barnett on the sideline, let alone winning high-pressure matches in September without the talismanic forward.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.