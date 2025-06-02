Mitch Barnett ruptured his ACL against Souths on Sunday. Photo / RNZ / NRL Photos

Mitch Barnett ruptured his ACL against Souths on Sunday. Photo / RNZ / NRL Photos

By Grant Chapman of RNZ

NZ Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett is out for the NRL season after injuring a knee in his side’s win over South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Barnett left the field after about 20 minutes of Sunday’s match, after falling awkwardly making a tackle, as his right leg buckled underneath him.

He tried to hobble back into position, but left the field soon after and never returned.

Scans on Monday confirmed he had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and is sidelined for the 2025 campaign.