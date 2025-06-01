Follow the action as the Warriors look to get back to winning ways against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Sydney.

Warriors team to play the South Sydney Rabbitohs

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4.Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris (c) 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitch Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark.

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Leka Halasima 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Jackson Ford 18. Jacob Laban 21. Tanah Boyd.

South Sydney Rabbitohs team to play the Warriors

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner.

Interchange (from): 14. Jye Gray 15. Sean Keppie 16. Davvy Moale 17. Tevita Tatola 18. Liam LeBlanc 19. Fletcher Myers.