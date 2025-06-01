Advertisement
Warriors v Rabbitohs: Live updates from NRL round 13

Follow the action as the Warriors look to get back to winning ways against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Sydney.

Warriors team to play the South Sydney Rabbitohs

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4.Rocco Berry 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris (c) 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitch Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark.

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Leka Halasima 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Jackson Ford 18. Jacob Laban 21. Tanah Boyd.

South Sydney Rabbitohs team to play the Warriors

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner.

Interchange (from): 14. Jye Gray 15. Sean Keppie 16. Davvy Moale 17. Tevita Tatola 18. Liam LeBlanc 19. Fletcher Myers.

