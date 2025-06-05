While the Warriors are happy to adopt a “next man up” mentality, Jackson Ford has mighty shoes to fill in stepping in to replace injured co-captain Mitch Barnett for the rest of 2025.
With Barnett now ruled out of the rest of the season after an anterior cruciate ligament rupture,the Warriors’ strength in depth will be tested in a way that it hasn’t been in Webster’s tenure.
In Webster’s own words, the NRL won’t wait for Barnett to recover. But while his loss is without question huge, the Warriors don’t lack options to step in for him.
Marata Niukore is more than adept at filling in as a front-rower, while cult hero Bunty Afoa would be another contender – as well as the younger group of forwards itching to prove themselves as first graders.
But as the Warriors face a return to action on Saturday night, away to the Cronulla Sharks, Ford has been elevated from the interchange to the starting side with the unenviable task of filling the huge hole Barnett leaves.