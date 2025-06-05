Advertisement
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Sharks: Jackson Ford backed to replace Mitch Barnett as co-captain’s season ended

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Herald NOW: Morning Sport Update: June 3 2025. Video / Herald NOW

While the Warriors are happy to adopt a “next man up” mentality, Jackson Ford has mighty shoes to fill in stepping in to replace injured co-captain Mitch Barnett for the rest of 2025.

With Barnett now ruled out of the rest of the season after an anterior cruciate ligament rupture,

