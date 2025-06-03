Jackson Ford will get the first crack at filling the shoes of Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett after the front-rower’s season-ending injury.

The 31-year-old New South Wales and Australia forward will play no part in the rest of 2025 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Warriors’ victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs last weekend.

As a result, Ford returns to the front row, as part of a reshuffled forward pack for the clash with the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks on Saturday. The 27-year-old has proven to be adept at prop and on the edge but has primarily been used off the interchange this season.

Barnett’s absence also means James Fisher-Harris resumes solo captaincy of the Warriors, after being named in the leadership duo at the start of the year.

Elsewhere, Rocco Berry’s luckless run of injuries has continued with the centre having suffered a hamstring injury.