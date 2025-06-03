The 24-year-old limped from the field in the win over the Rabbitohs and complained about feeling tightness in his hamstring.
Berry has battled hamstring issues since round four against the Wests Tigers, having only returned from a long-term shoulder injury suffered in June 2024.
As a result, Kurt Capewell returns to the centres from the second row, while Ali Leiataua has been named on the extended bench.
In Capewell’s place on the edge, Leka Halasima shifts from the interchange into the No 11 jersey, as Jacob Laban and Tanne Stowers-Smith return to the bench.
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark
Interchange: 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Tom Ale, 20. Sam Healey, 21. Tanah Boyd, 22. Ali Leiataua, 23. Taine Tuaupiki