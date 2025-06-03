Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Sharks: Jackson Ford named in front row after Mitch Barnett’s season-ending injury

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Herald NOW: Morning Sport Update: June 3 2025. Video / Herald NOW

Jackson Ford will get the first crack at filling the shoes of Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett after the front-rower’s season-ending injury.

The 31-year-old New South Wales and Australia forward will play no part in the rest of 2025 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Warriors’ victory over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors