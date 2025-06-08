Warriors coach Andrew Webster has fired a warning shot to the rest of the NRL after his team produced their most dominant performance of the season to cement their position inside the top four.
Missing co-captain Mitch Barnett with a season-ending ACL injury and hooker Wayde Egan with a sorehip, the Warriors annihilated a near full-strength Cronulla Sharks side 40-10 in Sydney, their fifth consecutive win in New South Wales and their 10th of the season.
The result means the gap between the top four and teams outside the playoff positions sits at six points, and that gap will likely extend over the next week with the Warriors, the Canberra Raiders and the Melbourne Storm guaranteed two points from the bye.
Last season, the Warriors only managed nine wins, and Webster credits the likes of co-captain James Fisher-Harris for setting the standards and playing a key role in the development of young players including Leka Halasima and Demitric Vaimauga, both of whom scored tries in the win.
Webster says while things are flowing nicely, there is still plenty of improvement left in his side.