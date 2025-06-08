“I think the most pleasing bit is about our young guys, off the back of some really strong leadership this year,” said Webster.

“Tonight felt like a turning point for them.

“I’m rapt in what Fish [Fisher-Harris] has brought to our club. We were just chatting we’ve got a long way to go, we’ve only scratched the surface.

“There’s a lot of hard work ahead, but I think we can celebrate what these boys have brought from a leadership point of view.”

Following the bye, the Warriors are back at home where they face the four-time defending champion Penrith Panthers.

The Panthers have struggled this season, currently sitting 15th, having lost several key leaders, including Fisher-Harris, while injuries have also been a factor.

James Fisher-Harris (left) has been key for his coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

Fisher-Harris wasn’t interested in discussing any similarities between the Panthers and Warriors.

“We’re just building our own thing, week to week,” said Fisher-Harris. “It’s all about us.

“Just focusing on this group and how we’re growing this year.

“It was one of our better performances all around, especially in defence. I’m just super stoked on how the young boys are going as they’re embracing the challenge.”

Overall, Webster says the most pleasing thing about the win over the Sharks was their defence.

The Warriors led 12-10 at the break, before racing home with five second-half tries in what was their biggest win of the season.

“I thought we attacked really well tonight, off the back of really good defence,” said Webster. “Both components of our game complemented each other.

“Even that defensive try right at the end, an intercept by Chanel [Harris-Tavita], was basically from sticking to our principles and fundamentals.

“We love being in the battle. We’ve proven that this year. I was just rapt that they got the rewards late.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.