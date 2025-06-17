Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Panthers: Capewell to miss Penrith clash, Graham-Taufa returns for first game of the season

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

Kurt Capewell has been left out of the Warriors side to face the Penrith Panthers this weekend as he gets set for his first State of Origin stint of the series.

Coach Andrew Webster has opted against including the Queensland second rower for Saturday evening’s sold-out clash at Go Media

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Warriors