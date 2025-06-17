The 23-year-old has been playing for the club’s table-topping New South Cup side, scoring 11 tries in 12 matches.
Webster has made only one other change to the starting lineup that thumped the Cronulla Sharks 40-10, with seasoned hooker Wayde Egan returning from a hip injury that ruled him out of the round 14 clash. He comes into the side in place of Sam Healey, who impressed in the Cronulla victory.
Prop Tanner Stowers-Smith has been named on the interchange for his third NRL appearance after today re-signing with the Warriors through to 2028.
The last time the two sides met was back in Magic Round in Brisbane last season, with the Warriors pulling off a major upset against the defending champions 22-20.
They come into Saturday evening’s game in an unfamiliar position against the Panthers – as heavy favourites. It will also be the first time in six years that Penrith has made the trip to Auckland.
After a bye round last week, the Warriors sit in third spot on the NRL ladder and are hunting their 11th win of the season.
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Moala Graham-Taufa, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (c), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Marata Niukore, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Jacob Laban, 13. Erin Clark
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Sam Healey, 20. Bunty Afoa, 21. Tanah Boyd, 22. Edward Kosi, 23. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava