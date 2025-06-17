Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

Kurt Capewell has been left out of the Warriors side to face the Penrith Panthers this weekend as he gets set for his first State of Origin stint of the series.

Coach Andrew Webster has opted against including the Queensland second rower for Saturday evening’s sold-out clash at Go Media Stadium, citing a long flight back to Auckland after Wednesday night’s Origin game 2, played in Perth.

Queensland coach Billy Slater last week highlighted Capewell’s leadership qualities as a key reason for his recall to the side.

“We just felt Kurt Capewell had been doing really well at club level and his actions had earnt him an opportunity to come into the team,” Slater said.

With Rocco Berry and Ali Leiataua still sidelined with injuries, Webster has called on youngster Moala Graham-Taufa to replace Capewell, in what will be his first NRL game of the season after three appearances last year.