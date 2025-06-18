The mate-vs-mate, state-vs-contest is one of the most highly anticipated series in sport, with the best players from each state going head-to-head in three intense matches. The fanfare beforehand is something to behold – especially if you are in the respective states.

When game one rolls around, Kiwi fans asl one another: “What’s your Origin team?” Even though we have no real affiliation to said state, the support is often based on a player who donned the jersey decades ago.

A women's State of Origin clash could be played in New Zealand in 2027. Photo / Photosport

While there have been attempts to bring a men’s game here, the latest reports say a women’s clash could come to New Zealand in 2026 at Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium in what would be a historic occasion and no doubt an enthralling contest.

But where is Queensland? That’s in Australia. Where is New South Wales? Also across the Ditch.

So please keep it over there. Men’s or women’s, Origin should only ever be played in the two particular states who contest it.

As somebody who has watched league for most of my life, there are two moments that stand out for me from the stands.

Being emotional watching the Warriors run out to play the Wests Tigers in their first home match in over two years due to Covid-19, and being among 83,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium to watch New South Wales beat Queensland 6-4 to win game two, ending an eight-year title drought on June 18, 2014.

For the record, I am an Origin neutral. If anything, pencil me in as an part-time Queensland fan, because of the Warriors connection courtesy of Jacob Lillyman and Brent Tate, who tore his ACL in what would be his final professional game.

My reasoning for attending was firstly because it was incredibly cheap, but after the Blues won game one, the thought of being there if they broke their drought would be special – and it was. In fact, I couldn’t have asked for a better local league experience.

Trent Hodkinson scores the match-winning try in the second State of Origin clash in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

The game wasn’t the most exciting, but when Trent Hodkinson scored the match-winning try in the final 10 minutes and then Jarryd Hayne ran the ball dead and jumped into the stands at fulltime, the atmosphere was electric – and it was clear how much the result meant to those people.

Those series-defining moments wouldn’t have had the same magic if they had played out in Adelaide, Auckland or California.

Having been there to experience that historic moment, that’s enough for me to justify it staying there.

If the Blues win game two, they will secure a series win, but won’t be able to celebrate in front of their fans. Instead, they’ll be in Perth. They should be celebrating in front of their home fans, or mocking the Queenslanders as we saw last year.

But as we know, money talks. Look at the America’s Cup or reports of New Zealand Rugby taking more All Blacks tests overseas. Fans are not happy about that, so taking Origin away from Queensland and New South Wales is a similar kettle of fish.

And while some might jokingly say that New Zealand is part of Queensland, due to the number of New Zealand-born players who have worn the Maroon jersey, it ain’t. So please just keep the games in their respective states.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.