State of Origin should remain in Queensland and New South Wales, in order to preserve its tribalism.
Attempts to bring a women’s game to Christchurch in 2026 are under way.
New South Wales are looking for back-to-back series wins with victory against Queensland on Wednesday night.
For years, there have been calls to bring a State of Origin clash between New South Wales and Queensland to New Zealand. But while league’s biggest show might be a massive drawcard event, it should stay put in Australia.
When major sporting events are held in neutral territory,tribalism is diluted and the sports we love become more like corporate playthings scheduled around TV planning to making a quick buck, which takes away from the spectacle and the passion.
Since Origin’s inception in 1980, 131 men’s matches have been played, with 116 of those being played in Queensland or New South Wales. Melbourne has hosted 10 games, while Perth and Adelaide have had two each. The only match outside of Australia was a 1987 exhibition in California.
The mate-vs-mate, state-vs-contest is one of the most highly anticipated series in sport, with the best players from each state going head-to-head in three intense matches. The fanfare beforehand is something to behold – especially if you are in the respective states.
When game one rolls around, Kiwi fans asl one another: “What’s your Origin team?” Even though we have no real affiliation to said state, the support is often based on a player who donned the jersey decades ago.
While there have been attempts to bring a men’s game here, the latest reports say a women’s clash could come to New Zealand in 2026 at Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium in what would be a historic occasion and no doubt an enthralling contest.
But where is Queensland? That’s in Australia. Where is New South Wales? Also across the Ditch.
My reasoning for attending was firstly because it was incredibly cheap, but after the Blues won game one, the thought of being there if they broke their drought would be special – and it was. In fact, I couldn’t have asked for a better local league experience.
The game wasn’t the most exciting, but when Trent Hodkinson scored the match-winning try in the final 10 minutes and then Jarryd Hayne ran the ball dead and jumped into the stands at fulltime, the atmosphere was electric – and it was clear how much the result meant to those people.
Those series-defining moments wouldn’t have had the same magic if they had played out in Adelaide, Auckland or California.
Having been there to experience that historic moment, that’s enough for me to justify it staying there.
If the Blues win game two, they will secure a series win, but won’t be able to celebrate in front of their fans. Instead, they’ll be in Perth. They should be celebrating in front of their home fans, or mocking the Queenslanders as we saw last year.
And while some might jokingly say that New Zealand is part of Queensland, due to the number of New Zealand-born players who have worn the Maroon jersey, it ain’t. So please just keep the games in their respective states.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.