Absolute dog shot here to the head of Taine Tuaupiki in NSW Cup. ZERO leeway for this in our game. 10 seconds to go in the match, down by 22 points, and you fly inside two of your own defenders to try and take a guys head off. Justifiably sent off in the game but should get more. pic.twitter.com/aT7Z2m1ZM9 — Sam Hewat (@samhewat) June 14, 2025

Smalley, 26, took to social media yesterday to thank everyone who had reached out and defended him publicly.

“With everything that’s been said in the media, I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t affected me in any way. [I’ve] been trying to get my head right after all the noise.

“Those who know me personally know that I ain’t a dirty player, nor would I try to put a dog shot on anyone because ‘I’m frustrated and lost my head’.”

Smalley, who has also represented the Niue national side, said at the time he “of course” thought it was a clean hit.

“Moving that fast in one motion, many things can go wrong. I thought I had hit him clean, but then again I wasn’t on the receiving end and obviously the bro got knocked out from it.

“Never have I ever rushed out of the line and deliberately aimed for someone’s head. He’s a short player and I ain’t the tallest player either. I misjudged it and I’ll own that.”

Smalley said he was “not going to change the way I play”, regardless of the score or amount of time left in a game.

“If you think, ‘It’s a dog shot, look at the score, look at the time, he’s going for the smallest player’, please go and watch the whole game because I didn’t only try and shoot out the line and put a shot on the ‘smallest player’ that game.

“For all of you complaining it’s a ‘sickening act’, maybe you should go and watch soccer or netball. This is a contact sport, high-speed collisions happen all the time.”

Smalley said after he realised Tuaupiki was hurt and heard the whistle blow for a penalty, he stood up immediately.

“I didn’t do anything dirty, nor did I say anything malicious to him because as I said I thought it was clean. I realised I was wrong and after I was sent off, I ran up to him and apologised as we both walked off the field.”

He said he apologised to Tuaupiki and his family who were in attendance again after the game, and reached out to check on him later that night, “because that’s all I could really do from my end”.