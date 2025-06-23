Webster downplayed any talk of complacency after the match but there is no doubt that preparing for a match against such a weakened team (on paper) can be a mental challenge. Whatever happened, they were slightly off.

That was certainly the sense watching on – and amongst the crowd – as an uneasy first half turned into a unconvincing second. The injury toll was an undoubted factor, after losing both Marata Niukore and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in the first half, which didn’t help the defensive or offensive shape.

Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett is out for the rest of the NRL season. Photo / Getty Images

Saturday was another reminder of the difficulty of life without injured co-captain Mitch Barnett. They managed it in Cronulla, as the entire set of forwards found another gear. The Penrith match was a different story, though the early injury to Niukore was vital, depriving the Warriors of size and presence in the middle. Compensating for Barnett is going to be an ongoing challenge. It can be done – as they proved – but it won’t be easy over a sustained period of time.

It’s also the second successive loss after a bye this season. The first was in Melbourne – which was always going to be a hard afternoon – but it’s not a positive trend, with another break coming up in early July.

If there was a frustration from the match, it was around the Watene-Zelezniak scenario. Not only did the bunker miss the hip-drop tackle by Scott Sorensen which caused the ankle injury – but the Panthers second-rower scored their second try moments later, with Watene-Zelezniak hobbling and unable to run. If Watene-Zelezniak had stayed down after the incident, things could have been very different, with a penalty, maybe even a sinbinning for the Kiwi forward and the Warriors still in the lead at halftime.

In the long run, Saturday’s loss may not be season-defining. They still have a 10-4 record and there is a healthy buffer between them and the chasing pack outside the top four (Brisbane, Sharks Roosters 18 points, Panthers 17 points). But the Broncos – who they face on Saturday (5pm) – will only be four points adrift if they can win at home this weekend, while no one would discount a late charge from the Panthers. It would be a shame if this unexpected defeat cost a top-four spot.

